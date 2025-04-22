Where is the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans being played? Venue explored

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event, will be played from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27. It boasts a purse of around $9,200,000. The latest stop of the PGA Tour will take place at TPC at Louisiana, which has been hosting the event for several years.
TPC Louisiana has hosted the Zurich Classic since 2005 (barring 2006). Pete Dye designed the course after consulting with PGA Tour golfers like Steve Elkington and Kelly Gibson. The golf layout has cypress and oak trees, and the course also features over 100 bunkers and five ponds for water hazards.
The signature hole of the course is the par 5 hole 18, as water lies on the right side of the hole, making it challenging to tackle. The course layout ranges from 5,121 yards on the front tees to 7,400 yards on the tips.
Who is playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have 80 teams, and the Masters winner Rory McIlroy is paired up with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. Last year, McIlroy and Lowry won the event. Wyndham Clark will play with Taylor Moore, while Matt Fitzpatrick will pair up with Alex Fitzpatrick. Here's a list of the whole field for the Zurich Classic:
Clark, Wyndham -- Moore, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt -- Fitzpatrick, Alex
Morikawa, Collin -- Kitayama, Kurt
Woodland, Gary -- Hodges, Lee
McIlroy, Rory -- Lowry, Shane
Horschel, Billy -- Hoge, Tom
Bhatia, Akshay -- Young, Carson
Davis, Cam -- Svensson, Adam
Detry, Thomas -- MacIntyre, Robert
Echavarria, Nico -- Greyserman, Max
Garnett, Brice -- Straka, Sepp
Gotterup, Chris -- Cummins, Quade
Hardy, Nick -- Riley, Davis
Highsmith, Joe -- Tosti, Alejandro
Kim, Si Woo -- Bae, Sangmoon
Kizzire, Patton -- Kohles, Ben
Knapp, Jake -- Capan III, Frankie
List, Luke -- Norlander, Henrik
Malnati, Peter -- Knox, Russell
McCarty, Matt -- Andersen, Mason
Pavon, Matthieu -- Perez, Victor
Poston, J.T. -- Mitchell, Keith
Rai, Aaron -- Theegala, Sahith
Taylor, Nick -- Hadwin, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik -- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Vegas, Jhonattan -- Yu, Kevin
Vilips, Karl -- Thorbjornsen, Michael
Villegas, Camilo -- Donald, Luke
Wallace, Matt -- Olesen, Thorbjørn
Kisner, Kevin -- Sigg, Greyson
Palmer, Ryan -- Johnson, Zach
Snedeker, Brandt -- Reavie, Chez
Merritt, Troy -- Streb, Robert
Byrd, Jonathan -- Hadley, Chesson
Paul, Yannik -- Paul, Jeremy
Saunders, Sam -- Cole, Eric
Taylor, Ben -- Skinns, David
Canter, Laurie -- Smith, Jordan
Schenk, Adam -- Duncan, Tyler
Griffin, Ben -- Novak, Andrew
Hubbard, Mark -- Brehm, Ryan
Hossler, Beau -- Putnam, Andrew
Lower, Justin -- Ramey, Chad
Ghim, Doug -- Kim, Chan
Fishburn, Patrick -- Blair, Zac
Hoey, Rico -- Ryder, Sam
Stevens, Sam -- McGreevy, Max
Hoffman, Charley -- Watney, Nick
Hisatsune, Ryo -- Kanaya, Takumi
Phillips, Chandler -- Bridgeman, Jacob
Lipsky, David -- Wu, Dylan
Whaley, Vince -- Albertson, Anders
Meissner, Mac -- Goodwin, Noah
Højgaard, Nicolai -- Højgaard, Rasmus
Silverman, Ben -- Valimaki, Sami
Lashley, Nate -- Springer, Hayden
Fox, Ryan -- Higgo, Garrick
Smalley, Alex -- Bramlett, Joseph
Dahmen, Joel -- Higgs, Harry
Cauley, Bud -- Tway, Kevin
Mullinax, Trey -- Shelton, Robby
Gordon, Will -- Riedel, Matthew
Gerard, Ryan -- Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah -- Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris -- Rozner, Antoine
Svensson, Jesper -- Norgaard, Niklas
Fisk, Steven -- Widing, Tim
Roy, Kevin -- Cone, Trevor
Griffin, Lanto -- Champ, Cameron
Castillo, Ricky -- Mouw, William
Suber, Jackson -- Coody, Pierceson
Chandler, Will -- NeSmith, Matt
Peterson, Paul -- Rosenmueller, Thomas
Manassero, Matteo -- Del Solar, Cristobal
Pak, John -- Montgomery, Taylor
Hoshino, Rikuya -- Onishi, Kaito
Dickson, Taylor -- Crowe, Trace
Buckley, Hayden -- Thornberry, Braden
Laird, Martin -- Haas, Bill