Where is the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans being played? Venue explored

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event, will be played from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27. It boasts a purse of around $9,200,000. The latest stop of the PGA Tour will take place at TPC at Louisiana, which has been hosting the event for several years.

TPC Louisiana has hosted the Zurich Classic since 2005 (barring 2006). Pete Dye designed the course after consulting with PGA Tour golfers like Steve Elkington and Kelly Gibson. The golf layout has cypress and oak trees, and the course also features over 100 bunkers and five ponds for water hazards.

The signature hole of the course is the par 5 hole 18, as water lies on the right side of the hole, making it challenging to tackle. The course layout ranges from 5,121 yards on the front tees to 7,400 yards on the tips.

Who is playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have 80 teams, and the Masters winner Rory McIlroy is paired up with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. Last year, McIlroy and Lowry won the event. Wyndham Clark will play with Taylor Moore, while Matt Fitzpatrick will pair up with Alex Fitzpatrick. Here's a list of the whole field for the Zurich Classic:

Clark, Wyndham -- Moore, Taylor

Fitzpatrick, Matt -- Fitzpatrick, Alex

Morikawa, Collin -- Kitayama, Kurt

Woodland, Gary -- Hodges, Lee

McIlroy, Rory -- Lowry, Shane

Horschel, Billy -- Hoge, Tom

Bhatia, Akshay -- Young, Carson

Davis, Cam -- Svensson, Adam

Detry, Thomas -- MacIntyre, Robert

Echavarria, Nico -- Greyserman, Max

Garnett, Brice -- Straka, Sepp

Gotterup, Chris -- Cummins, Quade

Hardy, Nick -- Riley, Davis

Highsmith, Joe -- Tosti, Alejandro

Kim, Si Woo -- Bae, Sangmoon

Kizzire, Patton -- Kohles, Ben

Knapp, Jake -- Capan III, Frankie

List, Luke -- Norlander, Henrik

Malnati, Peter -- Knox, Russell

McCarty, Matt -- Andersen, Mason

Pavon, Matthieu -- Perez, Victor

Poston, J.T. -- Mitchell, Keith

Rai, Aaron -- Theegala, Sahith

Taylor, Nick -- Hadwin, Adam

van Rooyen, Erik -- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Vegas, Jhonattan -- Yu, Kevin

Vilips, Karl -- Thorbjornsen, Michael

Villegas, Camilo -- Donald, Luke

Wallace, Matt -- Olesen, Thorbjørn

Kisner, Kevin -- Sigg, Greyson

Palmer, Ryan -- Johnson, Zach

Snedeker, Brandt -- Reavie, Chez

Merritt, Troy -- Streb, Robert

Byrd, Jonathan -- Hadley, Chesson

Paul, Yannik -- Paul, Jeremy

Saunders, Sam -- Cole, Eric

Taylor, Ben -- Skinns, David

Canter, Laurie -- Smith, Jordan

Schenk, Adam -- Duncan, Tyler

Griffin, Ben -- Novak, Andrew

Hubbard, Mark -- Brehm, Ryan

Hossler, Beau -- Putnam, Andrew

Lower, Justin -- Ramey, Chad

Ghim, Doug -- Kim, Chan

Fishburn, Patrick -- Blair, Zac

Hoey, Rico -- Ryder, Sam

Stevens, Sam -- McGreevy, Max

Hoffman, Charley -- Watney, Nick

Hisatsune, Ryo -- Kanaya, Takumi

Phillips, Chandler -- Bridgeman, Jacob

Lipsky, David -- Wu, Dylan

Whaley, Vince -- Albertson, Anders

Meissner, Mac -- Goodwin, Noah

Højgaard, Nicolai -- Højgaard, Rasmus

Silverman, Ben -- Valimaki, Sami

Lashley, Nate -- Springer, Hayden

Fox, Ryan -- Higgo, Garrick

Smalley, Alex -- Bramlett, Joseph

Dahmen, Joel -- Higgs, Harry

Cauley, Bud -- Tway, Kevin

Mullinax, Trey -- Shelton, Robby

Gordon, Will -- Riedel, Matthew

Gerard, Ryan -- Walker, Danny

Salinda, Isaiah -- Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris -- Rozner, Antoine

Svensson, Jesper -- Norgaard, Niklas

Fisk, Steven -- Widing, Tim

Roy, Kevin -- Cone, Trevor

Griffin, Lanto -- Champ, Cameron

Castillo, Ricky -- Mouw, William

Suber, Jackson -- Coody, Pierceson

Chandler, Will -- NeSmith, Matt

Peterson, Paul -- Rosenmueller, Thomas

Manassero, Matteo -- Del Solar, Cristobal

Pak, John -- Montgomery, Taylor

Hoshino, Rikuya -- Onishi, Kaito

Dickson, Taylor -- Crowe, Trace

Buckley, Hayden -- Thornberry, Braden

Laird, Martin -- Haas, Bill

