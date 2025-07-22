Where is 3M Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's current stop is the 3M Open after the completion of the Open Championship last week, where Scottie Scheffler won the event with a total score of 17 under. The 3M Open will take place at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24 to 27.

The 18-hole property was opened in 2000, and Arnold Palmer designed it with the advice of Tom Lehman. Before the 3M Open, the course also hosted the 3M Championship on the PGA Tour Champions. The course stretched for 7,164 yards and was a par-72 course.

The course featured Bentgrass tees, fairways, greens, native prairie grasses, 27 water bodies, pine trees, and more. The course has a beach bunker on hole 7 that poses a significant challenge to the golfers. There is a 27000 square foot practice facility, including 12000 square feet of putting green.

The practice facility also has 5000 square feet of chipping greens and several award-winning professionals indulge themselves in private or group instructional programs.

The 2025 3M Open will be covered by Golf Channel and CBS. Here's the entire TV schedule for the same:

Thursday, July 24: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 25: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 26: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, July 27: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Who is playing at the 3M Open field in the 2025 season?

The 3M Open is headlined by defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, who won the tournament last year with 17 under. The field has other top-tier golfers like Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama, Nick Dunlap, and more. Here's a full field list for the 2025 3M Open:

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Webb Simpson

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Will Gordon

Troy Merritt

Michael La Sasso

Brendan Valdes

Thomas Campbell

Cameron Champ

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

Max Greyserman

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

Ryan Gerard

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Niklas Norgaard

Antoine Rozner

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Thriston Lawrence

Tim Widing

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Brandon Matthews

David Ford

Zach Johnson

Hayden Springer

