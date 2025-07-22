Where is 3M Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's current stop is the 3M Open after the completion of the Open Championship last week, where Scottie Scheffler won the event with a total score of 17 under. The 3M Open will take place at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 24 to 27.
The 18-hole property was opened in 2000, and Arnold Palmer designed it with the advice of Tom Lehman. Before the 3M Open, the course also hosted the 3M Championship on the PGA Tour Champions. The course stretched for 7,164 yards and was a par-72 course.
The course featured Bentgrass tees, fairways, greens, native prairie grasses, 27 water bodies, pine trees, and more. The course has a beach bunker on hole 7 that poses a significant challenge to the golfers. There is a 27000 square foot practice facility, including 12000 square feet of putting green.
The practice facility also has 5000 square feet of chipping greens and several award-winning professionals indulge themselves in private or group instructional programs.
The 2025 3M Open will be covered by Golf Channel and CBS. Here's the entire TV schedule for the same:
Thursday, July 24: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, July 25: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday, July 26: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Sunday, July 27: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Who is playing at the 3M Open field in the 2025 season?
The 3M Open is headlined by defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, who won the tournament last year with 17 under. The field has other top-tier golfers like Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama, Nick Dunlap, and more. Here's a full field list for the 2025 3M Open:
Wyndham Clark
Gary Woodland
Sam Burns
Kurt Kitayama
Akshay Bhatia
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Lee Hodges
Max Homa
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty
Maverick McNealy
Taylor Moore
William Mouw
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Seamus Power
Davis Riley
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Kevin Yu
Webb Simpson
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Brandt Snedeker
Will Gordon
Troy Merritt
Michael La Sasso
Brendan Valdes
Thomas Campbell
Cameron Champ
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
Adam Schenk
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Adam Hadwin
Alex Noren
Eric Cole
Max Greyserman
Patrick Rodgers
Mark Hubbard
Victor Perez
Beau Hossler
Justin Lower
Doug Ghim
Keith Mitchell
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Putnam
Rico Hoey
Carson Young
Sam Stevens
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
Ben Kohles
Vince Whaley
Mac Meissner
Greyson Sigg
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
David Skinns
Sami Valimaki
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Trey Mullinax
Danny Willett
Luke Clanton
Gordon Sargent
Ryan Gerard
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
Alejandro Tosti
Max McGreevy
Kris Ventura
Jesper Svensson
Steven Fisk
Kevin Roy
Lanto Griffin
Ricky Castillo
Thorbjørn Olesen
Jackson Suber
Quade Cummins
Jeremy Paul
Will Chandler
Paul Peterson
Frankie Capan III
Harry Higgs
John Pak
Noah Goodwin
Niklas Norgaard
Antoine Rozner
Aaron Baddeley
Matthew Riedel
Takumi Kanaya
Michael Thorbjornsen
Philip Knowles
Mason Andersen
Rikuya Hoshino
Taylor Dickson
Kevin Velo
Kaito Onishi
Thomas Rosenmueller
Cristobal Del Solar
Trevor Cone
Thriston Lawrence
Tim Widing
Hayden Buckley
Braden Thornberry
Harrison Endycott
Anders Albertson
Brandon Matthews
David Ford
Zach Johnson
Hayden Springer