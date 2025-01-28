Where is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 being played? Venue explored

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second signature event on the PGA Tour roster after the Sentry Tournament. The tournament will take place from January 30 to February 2, with a purse of around $20 million.
The event will take place on two courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The Pebble Beach Golf Links is situated on the Monterey Peninsula in California. Samuel F. B. Morse acquired the land in the 1900s and appointed Jack Neville and Douglas Grant to design this golf course.
The first group of players played on the course in 1919, and it has since undergone several changes to renovate it to a premium level. The seventh hole, known as the ‘Postage Stamp,’ is small compared to others and hence, poses a challenge for other golfers.
The 18th hole is the most famed and photographed one. It’s surrounded by the ocean on one side and bunkers on the other. Apart from this course, the other course is Spyglass Hill, which was the tournament course from the very start and hosted many NCGA amateur championships. The course was considered a true test of golf and hosted the US Amateur in 1999 and 2018.
What's the field of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
The signature event will have a field of 80 golfers including Scottie Scheffler, who got into the field of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as the top 50 on last year's FedEx Cup points list.
Moreover, Min Woo Lee was selected as one of the golfers on the FedEx Cup fall points list. Here's the entire field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
Russell Henley
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Hideki Matsuyama
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Viktor Hovland
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Ludvig Åberg
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
Byeong Hun An
Billy Horschel
Tony Finau
Aaron Rai
Akshay Bhatia
Chris Kirk
Sepp Straka
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Si Woo Kim
Jason Day
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
Cam Davis
Will Zalatoris
Corey Conners
Matt Fitzpatrick
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Cameron Young
Austin Eckroat
Max Homa
Adam Hadwin
Max Greyserman
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole
Maverick McNealy
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Seamus Power
Ben Griffin
Kevin Yu
Tom Kim
Nick Taylor
Sam Stevens
J.J. Spaun
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Lee Hodges
Lucas Glover
Justin Rose
Mark Hubbard
Jake Knapp
Min Woo Lee
Beau Hossler
Taylor Moore
Andrew Novak
Erik van Rooyen
Doug Ghim
Brendon Todd
Jhonattan Vegas
Keith Mitchell
Rickie Fowler
Harry Hall
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
Rasmus Højgaard