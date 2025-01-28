Where is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 being played? Venue explored

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second signature event on the PGA Tour roster after the Sentry Tournament. The tournament will take place from January 30 to February 2, with a purse of around $20 million.

The event will take place on two courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The Pebble Beach Golf Links is situated on the Monterey Peninsula in California. Samuel F. B. Morse acquired the land in the 1900s and appointed Jack Neville and Douglas Grant to design this golf course.

The first group of players played on the course in 1919, and it has since undergone several changes to renovate it to a premium level. The seventh hole, known as the ‘Postage Stamp,’ is small compared to others and hence, poses a challenge for other golfers.

Trending

The 18th hole is the most famed and photographed one. It’s surrounded by the ocean on one side and bunkers on the other. Apart from this course, the other course is Spyglass Hill, which was the tournament course from the very start and hosted many NCGA amateur championships. The course was considered a true test of golf and hosted the US Amateur in 1999 and 2018.

What's the field of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The signature event will have a field of 80 golfers including Scottie Scheffler, who got into the field of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as the top 50 on last year's FedEx Cup points list.

Moreover, Min Woo Lee was selected as one of the golfers on the FedEx Cup fall points list. Here's the entire field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Sam Stevens

J.J. Spaun

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Brendon Todd

Jhonattan Vegas

Keith Mitchell

Rickie Fowler

Harry Hall

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

Rasmus Højgaard

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback