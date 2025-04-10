Where can you watch The Masters 2025 for free?

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 10, 2025 15:31 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Where can you watch The 2025 Masters for free? (Image via Imagn)

The Masters has finally arrived and the first few golfers have already taken their first few swings of the tournament. Fans can watch in a variety of ways at home, including live on television but is there any free way to watch it?

You can watch the tournament for free through the Masters website and the official app. It offers live coverage of every player and every shot. You can also pick out featured groups and specific holes if you want to catch all the action in a certain group or on one of the iconic holes.

That is the only way to watch Scottie Scheffler aim for a repeat for free, though. There are paid subscription options to stream. Additionally, CBS, which can be viewed locally with an antenna for free, will broadcast the final two rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Other ways to watch the Masters

That is not the only way to watch the tournament. You can view Rory McIlroy's attempt for a career grand slam and Bryson DeChambeau's quest for a non-US Open Major title on other platforms.

ESPN+, which is available with a subscription, has featured groups and featured holes. ESPN is also broadcasting the first two rounds of the Major tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Paramount+, which is CBS' affiliate, has coverage as well. That also costs a monthly subscription fee, but there is a brief free trial available for first-time users. DirecTV and FuboTV also have free trials that will provide cable, which includes the necessary channels for this event.

The Masters is available for free (Imagn)
The Masters is available for free (Imagn)

The CBS Sports app has streaming, but it is paid for as well. That is all the different ways you can view the Masters Tournament in 2025, though. Whether or not you have one of those services, there is coverage available.

Who's going to win the Masters?

The allure of watching the tournament, aside from it being perhaps the most prestigious tournament in golf, is that there's a champion whose name will be etched in history at the end.

It's impossible to tell now who's going to win, but the odds like Scheffler and McIlroy as well as Jon Rahm. Per CBS Sports, here are the top contenders:

  • Scottie Scheffler +400
  • Rory McIlroy +650
  • Jon Rahm +1400
  • Ludvig Åberg +1600
  • Collin Morikawa +1600
  • Xander Schauffele +1800
  • Bryson DeChambeau +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Joaquin Niemann +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama +2800
  • Brooks Koepka +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3300
  • Tommy Fleetwood +3500
  • Shane Lowry +3500
  • Viktor Hovland +3500
  • Patrick Cantlay +3500
  • Tyrrell Hatton +4000
  • Robert MacIntyre +5500
  • Russell Henley +5500
  • Min Woo Lee +5500
  • Will Zalatoris +5500
  • Cameron Smith +6000
  • Akshay Bhatia +6500
  • Corey Conners +7500
  • Tony Finau +7500
  • Jason Day +8000
  • Sepp Straka +8000
  • Wyndham Clark +8000
  • Dustin Johnson +8000
  • Sergio Garcia +8000

At the time of writing, Aaron Rai was -3 through seven holes and stood atop the leaderboard.

