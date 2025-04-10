Where can you watch The Masters 2025 for free?

The Masters has finally arrived and the first few golfers have already taken their first few swings of the tournament. Fans can watch in a variety of ways at home, including live on television but is there any free way to watch it?

You can watch the tournament for free through the Masters website and the official app. It offers live coverage of every player and every shot. You can also pick out featured groups and specific holes if you want to catch all the action in a certain group or on one of the iconic holes.

That is the only way to watch Scottie Scheffler aim for a repeat for free, though. There are paid subscription options to stream. Additionally, CBS, which can be viewed locally with an antenna for free, will broadcast the final two rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Other ways to watch the Masters

That is not the only way to watch the tournament. You can view Rory McIlroy's attempt for a career grand slam and Bryson DeChambeau's quest for a non-US Open Major title on other platforms.

ESPN+, which is available with a subscription, has featured groups and featured holes. ESPN is also broadcasting the first two rounds of the Major tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Paramount+, which is CBS' affiliate, has coverage as well. That also costs a monthly subscription fee, but there is a brief free trial available for first-time users. DirecTV and FuboTV also have free trials that will provide cable, which includes the necessary channels for this event.

The CBS Sports app has streaming, but it is paid for as well. That is all the different ways you can view the Masters Tournament in 2025, though. Whether or not you have one of those services, there is coverage available.

Who's going to win the Masters?

The allure of watching the tournament, aside from it being perhaps the most prestigious tournament in golf, is that there's a champion whose name will be etched in history at the end.

It's impossible to tell now who's going to win, but the odds like Scheffler and McIlroy as well as Jon Rahm. Per CBS Sports, here are the top contenders:

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

At the time of writing, Aaron Rai was -3 through seven holes and stood atop the leaderboard.

