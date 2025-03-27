Where did Charley Hull finish in R1 of the 2025 Ford Championship?

English golf star Charley Hull dominated in the opening round of the Ford Championship on Thursday, finishing as the leader in the clubhouse with several golfers still on the course. Hull fired an opening round nine-under-par 63 at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona.

Hull's bogey-free round on Thursday consisted of nine birdies and nine pars. Hull shot a four-under-par 32 on the front nine and a five-under-par 31 on the back nine. Hull made birdie on all four par fives at Whirlwind.

Hull played in last year's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club but withdrew due to illness after shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round. The tournament was ultimately won by Nelly Korda in what was one of her seven wins on the LPGA Tour in 2024.

The Brit is looking to clinch her first LPGA Tour title since the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic in Texas. She had played in two LPGA Tour events this year heading into this week, the Founders Cup in Bradenton and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Hull finished tied for 19th at the Founders Cup and tied for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She's currently 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Other storylines from R1 of the Ford Championship

Charley Hull and Lydia Ko at the Ford Championship 2025 (via Getty)

The Ford Championship's star-studded field has seen some of the world's top players get off to strong starts in round one.

Lydia Ko, the third ranked golfer in the world, shot an opening round four-under-par 68. Her round included five birdies and one bogey. Ko last played at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, which she won by four shots over Jeeno Thitikul and Ayaka Furue.

Ko is a three-time major champion, with her most recent major victory coming at the 2024 Ladies British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Ko's victory at St. Andrews was one of her three LPGA Tour victories in 2024.

Nelly Korda's round is just beginning at Whirlwind as she seeks to defend her title. Korda hasn't played since the Founders Cup in early February. She's still in search of her first LPGA Tour win this year, having only played two events heading into this week.

She finished in solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, two shots behind winner A Lim Kim. Korda finished tied for seventh at the Founders Cup the following week. Korda is still the number one ranked golfer in the world, roughly 100 points ahead of second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul.

Thitikul's first round is also just beginning. The 22-year-old is already a four-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She's also in search of her first win in 2025, having already carded two top three finishes in the three events she's played this year. She finished in solo third at the Honda LPGA Thailand and tied for second at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

