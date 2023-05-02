Where is the DP World Tour’s Italian Open being held? All you need to know about the Marco Simone GC

The DP World Tour will head to Rome for the 2023 Italian Open, which will take place from May 4 to 7 at Marco Simone Golf Club.
This will be the third time Marco Simone Golf and Country Club will host the Italian Open in history. It hosted the Italian Open for the first time in 1994 and was home to the event in 2021.
Named after the castle of Marco Simone, the golf course was designed by Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane. The club won its bid to host the 2023 Ryder Cup in 2015. Hence, it was redesigned by European Golf Design in association with Tom Fazio II, son of architect Jim Fazio.
The club is owned by architect Laura Biagiotti and her husband Gianni Cigna and is built on 150 hectares.
The main course is a par-72 18-hole course surrounded by the beauty of its nature, especially the rolling Italian countryside. There is another nine-hole resort course in the club.
Who's playing in the DP World Tour's Italian Open this week?
Here's the field for the 2023 Italian Open:
- Aaron Cockerill
- Adri Arnaus
- Adrian Meronk
- Adrian Otaegui
- Adrien Saddier
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Alexander Björk
- Alexander Knappe
- Alexander Levy
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Andrea Romano
- Andrea Saracino
- Andy Sullivan
- Angel Hidalgo
- Antoine Rozner
- Aron Zemmer
- Ashun Wu
- Bryce Easton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Calum Hill
- Chase Hanna
- Christoffer Bring
- Clément Sordet
- Connor Syme
- Dale Whitnell
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Daniel Gavins
- Daniel Hillier
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Darius Van Driel
- David Horsey
- David Ravetto
- Deon Germishuys
- Eddie Pepperell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Emanuele Canonica
- Enrico Di Nitto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Filippo Celli
- Francesco Laporta
- Freddy Schott
- Gary Hurley
- Gary Stal
- Gavin Green
- George Coetzee
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Grant Forrest
- Gregorio De Leo
- Grégory Havret
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Gunner Wiebe
- Haotong Li
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Hurly Long
- Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- James Morrison
- Jason Scrivener
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jc Ritchie
- Jeff Winther
- Jens Dantorp
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Jeunghun Wang
- Joakim Lagergren
- Joël Stalter
- Johannes Veerman
- John Axelsen
- John Catlin
- John Murphy
- John Parry
- Joost Luiten
- Jordan Smith
- Jorge Campillo
- Joshua Lee
- Julien Brun
- Julien Guerrier
- Justin Walters
- Kalle Samooja
- Kazuki Higa
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Louis De Jager
- Lukas Nemecz
- Luke Donald
- Ma Chengyao
- Manu Gandas
- Marc Warren
- Marcel Schneider
- Marcel Siem
- Marco Florioli
- Marcus Armitage
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Martin Simonsen
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Matthew Baldwin
- Matthew Jordan
- Matthew Southgate
- Matthieu Pavon
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Mikko Korhonen
- Nacho Elvira
- Nick Bachem
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Ockie Strydom
- Oliver Bekker
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Oliver Wilson
- Paul Waring
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Pietro Bovari
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Renato Paratore
- Richard Mansell
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Macintyre
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Romain Langasque
- Ross Fisher
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sam Horsfield
- Sam Hutsby
- Sami Välimäki
- Santiago Tarrio
- Scott Jamieson
- Sean Crocker
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Simon Forsström
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Thomas Bjørn
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tobias Edén
- Todd Clements
- Tom Mckibbin
- Victor Dubuisson
- Victor Perez
- Wil Besseling
- Yannik Paul
- Yeongsu Kim
- Zander Lombard