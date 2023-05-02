Where is the DP World Tour’s Italian Open being held? All you need to know about the Marco Simone GC

The DP World Tour will head to Rome for the 2023 Italian Open, which will take place from May 4 to 7 at Marco Simone Golf Club.

This will be the third time Marco Simone Golf and Country Club will host the Italian Open in history. It hosted the Italian Open for the first time in 1994 and was home to the event in 2021.

Named after the castle of Marco Simone, the golf course was designed by Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane. The club won its bid to host the 2023 Ryder Cup in 2015. Hence, it was redesigned by European Golf Design in association with Tom Fazio II, son of architect Jim Fazio.

The club is owned by architect Laura Biagiotti and her husband Gianni Cigna and is built on 150 hectares.

The main course is a par-72 18-hole course surrounded by the beauty of its nature, especially the rolling Italian countryside. There is another nine-hole resort course in the club.

Who's playing in the DP World Tour's Italian Open this week?

Here's the field for the 2023 Italian Open:

Aaron Cockerill

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Otaegui

Adrien Saddier

Alejandro Del Rey

Alexander Björk

Alexander Knappe

Alexander Levy

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Andrea Romano

Andrea Saracino

Andy Sullivan

Angel Hidalgo

Antoine Rozner

Aron Zemmer

Ashun Wu

Bryce Easton

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Chase Hanna

Christoffer Bring

Clément Sordet

Connor Syme

Dale Whitnell

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Daniel Gavins

Daniel Hillier

Daniel Van Tonder

Darius Van Driel

David Horsey

David Ravetto

Deon Germishuys

Eddie Pepperell

Edoardo Molinari

Emanuele Canonica

Enrico Di Nitto

Ewen Ferguson

Fabrizio Zanotti

Filippo Celli

Francesco Laporta

Freddy Schott

Gary Hurley

Gary Stal

Gavin Green

George Coetzee

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Grant Forrest

Gregorio De Leo

Grégory Havret

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Guido Migliozzi

Gunner Wiebe

Haotong Li

Hennie Du Plessis

Hurly Long

Jacopo Vecchi Fossa

Jacques Kruyswijk

James Morrison

Jason Scrivener

Jazz Janewattananond

Jc Ritchie

Jeff Winther

Jens Dantorp

Jeong Weon Ko

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Jeunghun Wang

Joakim Lagergren

Joël Stalter

Johannes Veerman

John Axelsen

John Catlin

John Murphy

John Parry

Joost Luiten

Jordan Smith

Jorge Campillo

Joshua Lee

Julien Brun

Julien Guerrier

Justin Walters

Kalle Samooja

Kazuki Higa

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Lorenzo Gagli

Louis De Jager

Lukas Nemecz

Luke Donald

Ma Chengyao

Manu Gandas

Marc Warren

Marcel Schneider

Marcel Siem

Marco Florioli

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Helligkilde

Martin Simonsen

Masahiro Kawamura

Matthew Baldwin

Matthew Jordan

Matthew Southgate

Matthieu Pavon

Maximilian Kieffer

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Mikko Korhonen

Nacho Elvira

Nick Bachem

Nicolai Højgaard

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Nicolas Colsaerts

Niklas Nørgaard

Ockie Strydom

Oliver Bekker

Oliver Hundebøll

Oliver Wilson

Paul Waring

Pedro Figueiredo

Pietro Bovari

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rasmus Højgaard

Renato Paratore

Richard Mansell

Richie Ramsay

Robert Macintyre

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Romain Langasque

Ross Fisher

Ryo Hisatsune

Sam Horsfield

Sam Hutsby

Sami Välimäki

Santiago Tarrio

Scott Jamieson

Sean Crocker

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Sebastian Söderberg

Shubhankar Sharma

Simon Forsström

Søren Kjeldsen

Stefano Mazzoli

Stephen Gallacher

Tapio Pulkkanen

Thomas Bjørn

Thorbjørn Olesen

Thriston Lawrence

Tobias Edén

Todd Clements

Tom Mckibbin

Victor Dubuisson

Victor Perez

Wil Besseling

Yannik Paul

Yeongsu Kim

Zander Lombard

Poll : 0 votes