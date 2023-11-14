Where is the Epson Tour's Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic taking place? All you need to know about the new venue

Epson Tour's Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic will have a new home in 2024. Recently, the Tour announced an elevated purse for the women's tournament and also its new venue.

The tournament will take place at the TPC Scottsdale next year and will have a purse of $400,000, with the winner receiving a check of $60,000.

Speaking about the new venue, Epson Tour's Chief Business and Operating officer, Jody Brothers said as quoted by Golf Week:

“We are constantly seeking partners who share our goal of giving our athletes the best opportunities to succeed and pursue their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour, which is exactly what Carlisle has consistently done from day one of this great event."

TPC Southdale Golf Course is a popular golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona. The venue is best known for hosting the PGA Tour's Phoenix Open since 1987.

It has two courses. The Stadium Course was designed by Tom Weiskpof and Jay Morrish, while the Champions Course was designed by Randy Heckenkemper.

Both the courses are almost equal in size. The Stadium Course is around 7,266 yards long, while Champions Course is 7,115 yards. Notably, the only completely enclosed hole on the PGA Tour is the 16th hole at the Stadium Golf Course.

Stadium Course has 11 par-4 holes, three par-5 holes and four par-3 holes, while Champions Course has nine par-4, five par-3, and four par-4 holes.

Epson Tour's Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic's previous venue

Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic has been taking place at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, since its inception in 2013.

The tournament was initially called visitMesa.com Gateway Classic before being renamed to Gateway Classic in 2015 and then to Gateway Classic at Longbow Golf Club. It was finally called the Carlisle Arizona Women's Classic in 2021.

The tournament usually takes place in March and this year, Gabriela Ruffels clinched the trophy by registering a two-stroke victory over Kathleen Scavo. She won $50,250 in prize money.

Here are the past winners of the tournament:

2023

Winner: Gabriela Ruffels

Runner up: Kathleen Scavo

2022

Winner: Fátima Fernández Cano

Runners up: Sofia Garcia, Dani Holmqvist, Laura Restrepo

2021

Winner: Ruixin Liu China

Runner up: Rose Zhang (a)

2020

Winner: Sarah White

Runners up: Casey Danielson, Sophia Popov

2018–19: No tournament

2017

Winner: Liv Cheng

Runner up: Mina Harigae

2016: No tournament

2015

Winner: Hannah O'Sullivan (a)

Runner up: Haley Italia

2014

Winner: Alena Sharp

Runner up: Marissa Steen

2013

Winner: Jaclyn Sweeney

Runner up: Alena Sharp

It is important to note that in 2024, the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic will take place from May 6 to May 12.