Where is the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Farmers Insurance Open is the fourth PGA Tour event after the American Express. It will take place at the Torrey Pines South Course and North Course from January 22 to 25.

The Torrey Pines South Course is the more challenging of the two courses and was originally built by William Bell, Sr. in 1957. It was later renovated and revamped twice by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019. The venue played host to the US Open in 2008 and 2021 with golfers having to deal with the unique challenge of playing alongside hang-gliders and para-gliders soaring near the South-facing cliffs. Notably, the length of the course extends to 7800 yards.

Trending

The Torrey Pines North Course was also built by William Bell Sr. in 1957 and was renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016. Shorter and generally easier than the South Course, the North Course boasts more captivating scenery and features the Torrey Pines State Reserve on its northern boundary.

The average teeing size of the north course is 6,500 sq.ft., and the average green size is 4,500 sq.ft. The course has 61 sand bunkers and two water hazards. Wildlife on the course includes Coyotes, Raccoons, Hawks, foxes, and ravens.

What are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open?

Carl Yuan, Sam Ryder, and Mac Meissner will start at 11:50 am on the first tee at the Farmers Insurance Open, while Nate Lashley, Victor Perez, and David Skinns will play at 11:50 am on the 10th tee. (South Course)

Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, and Sami Valimaki will play at 11:50 am on the first tee, while Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, and Joe Highsmith will start at the 10th tee at the same time. (North Course)

Here are all the tee times and pairings for the Farmers Insurance Open:

Torrey Pines South Course

First tee

11:50 a.m. ET: Carl Yuan, Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner

12:01 p.m. ET: Doug Ghim, Taylor Montgomery, Vince Whaley

12:12 p.m. ET: Matt McCarty, Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

12:23 p.m. ET: Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

12:34 p.m. ET: J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower, Ben Silverman

12:45 p.m. ET: Kevin Roy, Philip Knowles, Braden Thornberry

11:56 p.m. ET: Hayden Buckley, Willie Mack III, open qualifier 1

1:07 p.m. ET: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

1:18 p.m. ET: Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid, Jacob Bridgeman

1:29 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau

1:40 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:51 p.m. ET: Brian Campbell, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen

2:02 p.m. ET: Niklas Norgaard, Kevin Velo, Jackson Koivun (a)

10th tee

11:50 a.m. ET: Nate Lashley, Victor Perez, David Skinns

12:01 p.m. ET: Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Sam Stevens

12:12 p.m. ET: Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

12:23 p.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Frankie Capan III

12:34 p.m. ET: Pierceson Coody, Cristobal Del Solar,Taylor Dickson

12:45 p.m. ET: Matteo Manassero, Takumi Kanaya, Tim Widing

11:56 p.m. ET: Dylan Wu, Paul Peterson, William Mouw

1:07 p.m. ET: Bronson Burgoon, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:18 p.m. ET: Patrick Fishburn, Chan Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:29 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m. ET: Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

1:51 p.m. ET: Jeremy Paul, Thomas Rosenmueller, Danny Walker

2:02 p.m. ET: Norman Xiong, Quade Cummins, open qualifier 2

Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki

Torrey Pines North Course

1st tee

11:50 p.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki

12:01 p.m. ET: Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

12:12 p.m. ET: Austin Eckroat, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim

12:23 p.m. ET: Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

12:34 p.m. ET: David Lipsky, Harry Higgs, Will Gordon

12:45 p.m. ET: Ryan Gerard, John Pak, Noah Goodwin

12:56 p.m. ET: Trevor Cone, Steven Fisk, Cavin McCall

1:07 p.m. ET: Aaron Baddeley, Danny Willett, Chandler Phillips

1:18 p.m. ET: Trey Mullinax, Ben Griffin, Rico Hoey

1:29 p.m. ET: Luke List, Vincent Norrman, Zach Johnson

1:40 p.m. ET: Erik van Rooyen, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

1:51 p.m. ET: Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Ricky Castillo

2:02 p.m. ET: Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Albertson, open qualifier 3

10th tee

11:50 p.m. ET: Kevin Tway, Kevin Streelman, Joe Highsmith

12:01 p.m. ET: Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman

12:12 p.m. ET: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Greyson Sigg

12:23 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

12:34 p.m. ET: Maverick McNealy, Justin Rose,Will Zalatoris

12:45 p.m. ET: Max McGreevy, Antoine Rozner, Luke Clanton (a)

12:56 p.m. ET: Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Aldrich Potgieter

1:07 p.m. ET: Beau Hossler, Eric Cole, Zac Blair

1:18 p.m. ET: Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan, Jackson Suber

1:29 p.m. ET: Aaron Rai, Harry Hall, Harris English

1:40 p.m. ET: Rafael Campos, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Putnam

1:51 p.m. ET: S.H. Kim, Isaiah Salinda, Rikuya Hoshino

2:02 p.m. ET: Hayden Springer, Matthew Riedel, open qualifier 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback