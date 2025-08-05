Where is FedEx St. Jude Championship being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's next stop is the FedEx St. Jude Championship, after the completion of the Wyndham Championship, where Cameron Young won the event with 22 under. The tournament is the first event in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and after this tournament, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship will take place.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will take place from August 7 to 10 at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, flaunting a purse of $20 million. The course was designed by Ron Prichard, and it was a par-70, 7,244-yard course to host championships. During the course design, Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller served as consultants.

The course featured zoysia fairways, champion Bermuda greens, several water bodies, and more. The most notable hole at the course was the par-3 hole 11, which was the smaller version of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will be covered by Golf Channel and NBC Sports. Here's the full TV schedule for the event ( all times in ET):

Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

Who is playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, along with US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who is 7th in the OWGR rankings, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. The field has other popular players, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, and others. Here's a full list of golfers playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with their OWGR rankings:

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Xander Schauffele (3)

Justin Thomas (4)

Russell Henley (5)

Collin Morikawa (6)

Keegan Bradley (7)

Harris English (8)

J.J. Spaun (9)

Sepp Straka (10)

Ludvig Åberg (11)

Hideki Matsuyama (12)

Viktor Hovland (13)

Robert MacIntyre (14)

Tommy Fleetwood (15)

Ben Griffin (17)

Maverick McNealy (18)

Shane Lowry (19)

Justin Rose (20)

Patrick Cantlay (22)

Sam Burns (23)

Corey Conners (24)

Wyndham Clark (25)

Chris Gotterup (26)

Brian Harman (27)

Sungjae Im (28)

Nick Taylor (30)

Andrew Novak (31)

Ryan Fox (32)

Jason Day (33)

Daniel Berger (34)

Aaron Rai (35)

Max Greyserman (36)

Taylor Pendrith (37)

Akshay Bhatia (38)

Kurt Kitayama (39)

Matt Fitzpatrick (40)

Thomas Detry (41)

Min Woo Lee (42)

Sam Stevens (43)

Cameron Young (44)

J.T. Poston (46)

Lucas Glover (47)

Tony Finau (48)

Denny McCarthy (49)

Ryan Gerard (50)

Jordan Spieth (51)

Nico Echavarria (53)

Aldrich Potgieter (57)

Brian Campbell (58)

Tom Hoge (59)

Michael Kim (60)

Bud Cauley (60)

Jhonattan Vegas (62)

Mackenzie Hughes (63)

Si Woo Kim (67)

Stephan Jaeger (68)

Chris Kirk (69)

Davis Riley (70)

Kevin Yu (72)

Jacob Bridgeman (74)

Harry Hall (75)

Jake Knapp (77)

Erik van Rooyen (78)

Joe Highsmith (80)

Matti Schmid (83)

Cam Davis (93)

Emiliano Grillo (99)

Rickie Fowler (100)

Patrick Rodgers (111)

Rory McIlroy will skip the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at the Tour Championship at the end of August.

