Where is Gavin Green from? Exploring the golfer’s background

Gavin Green is a Malaysian professional golfer, born in Kuala Lumpur in December, 1993. He played golf at the University of New Mexico. During this time, he earned the All American golfer of the year award three times and the Mount West Conference golfer of the year award two times.

Gavin Green also won eight times during the span of his college golf career and currently plays on the Asian tour and European tour. Green also became the first amateur to win on the Asian development tour, lifting the Vascory Templer Park Championship in 2014.

After his win on the Asian Development Tour, he reached an amateur ranking of World No. 5. In 2014 he also won the prestigious Western Refining Collegiate All-American award. During his sophmore year in 2013, he finished 22nd at the 2013 Maybank Malaysia Open.

As a junior, Green had seven top-10 performances in the year. He was also the top amateur at the European Tour’s Maybank Malaysian Open, tying for 47th place.

Gavin Green's career as a pro golfer

Golfer Gavin Green (Image via Getty)

After turning pro in 2015, Green played twice on the Asian Development Tour. He then qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished T47. He also made the cut for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing in T57.

Green played on the Asian Tour in 2017. He was the runner up at the Hero Indian Open, the Yeangder Heritage and the Shinhan Donghae Open. He took his first win at the 2017 Mercuries Taiwan Masters, following which he led the Order of Merit.

During the 2023 season, he finished T8 at the Indian Open and T15 at the Kenya Open. Green also recorded a T6 finish at the Jonsson Workwear Open. Green finished T14 at the Korea Championship, and currentlt sits in T1 at the Dutch Open.

Gavin Green is of Portuguese, Chinese and Irish descent. He won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2017. His brother Galven Green also played college golf at the University of Mexico and was also the receiver of the Mountain West Conference Individual award in 2019.

