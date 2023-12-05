Where is the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 taking place? All you need to know about the venue

The Grant Thornton Invitational is set to make its debut this week, as the event will be played from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10. The Grant Thornton Invitational will be a 32-player field event with 16 mixed teams competing for an equal purse size of $4 million.
The Grant Thornton Invitational will replace the QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, California. It is the only golf course to host LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, and PGA Tour events. It was designed by Aussie great Greg Norman. Norman's nickname was 'the white shark' in his playing days and the Tiburon also means shark in Spanish.
The Gold Course was opened in 1998 and the Black Course in 2001. The Gold Course can play up to 7,382 yards, while The Black Course is 6,949 yards from the championship tees.
Below are the details of the Gold Course:
Out: Par 36, 3,775 yards
- Hole 1: Par 5, 573 yards
- Hole 2: Par 4, 440 yards
- Hole 3: Par 4, 458 yards
- Hole 4: Par 4, 428 yards
- Hole 5: Par 3, 225 yards
- Hole 6: Par 5, 600 yards
- Hole 7: Par 4, 396 yards
- Hole 8: Par 3, 175 yards
- Hole 9: Par 4, 480 yards
In: Par 36, 3,607 yards
- Hole 10: Par 4, 365 yards
- Hole 11: Par 4, 430 yards
- Hole 12: Par 3, 215 yards
- Hole 13: Par 4, 350 yards
- Hole 14: Par 5, 578 yards
- Hole 15: Par 4, 420 yards
- Hole 16: Par 3, 205 yards
- Hole 17: Par 5, 559 yards
- Hole 18: Par 4, 493 yards
Total: Par 72, 7,382 yards
See here for the details about the Black Course:
Out: Par 36, 3,365 yards
- Hole 1: Par 4, 376 yards
- Hole 2: Par 4, 422 yards
- Hole 3: Par 4, 378 yards
- Hole 4: Par 3, 201 yards
- Hole 5: Par 4, 400 yards
- Hole 6: Par 5, 502 yards
- Hole 7: Par 3, 160 yards
- Hole 8: Par 4, 345 yards
- Hole 9: Par 5, 581 yards
In: Par 36, 3,584 yards
- Hole 10: Par 3, 188 yards
- Hole 11: Par 4, 359 yards
- Hole 12: Par 4, 442 yards
- Hole 13: Par 3, 220 yards
- Hole 14: Par 4, 403 yards
- Hole 15: Par 5, 560 yards
- Hole 16: Par 4, 414 yards
- Hole 17: Par 4, 465 yards
- Hole 18: Par 5, 533 yards
Total: Par 72, 6,949 yards
Who is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational?
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational will feature prominent names of the PGA and LPGA Tour such as Rickie Fowler, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Sahith Theegala, and Rose Zhang. Here are the 16 teams that will play in the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023:
- Harris English and Céline Boutier
- Russell Henley and Mel Reid
- Tom Hoge and Cheyenne Knight
- Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang
- Justin Rose and Charley Hull
- Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang
- Jason Day and Lydia Ko
- Tony Finau and Nelly Korda
- Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu
- Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson
- Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson
- Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagström
- Cameron Champ and Allisen Corpuz
- Nick Taylor and Ruoning Yin
- Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire