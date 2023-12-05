Where is the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 taking place? All you need to know about the venue

The Grant Thornton Invitational is set to make its debut this week, as the event will be played from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10. The Grant Thornton Invitational will be a 32-player field event with 16 mixed teams competing for an equal purse size of $4 million.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will replace the QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, California. It is the only golf course to host LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, and PGA Tour events. It was designed by Aussie great Greg Norman. Norman's nickname was 'the white shark' in his playing days and the Tiburon also means shark in Spanish.

The Gold Course was opened in 1998 and the Black Course in 2001. The Gold Course can play up to 7,382 yards, while The Black Course is 6,949 yards from the championship tees.

Below are the details of the Gold Course:

Out: Par 36, 3,775 yards

Hole 1: Par 5, 573 yards

Hole 2: Par 4, 440 yards

Hole 3: Par 4, 458 yards

Hole 4: Par 4, 428 yards

Hole 5: Par 3, 225 yards

Hole 6: Par 5, 600 yards

Hole 7: Par 4, 396 yards

Hole 8: Par 3, 175 yards

Hole 9: Par 4, 480 yards

In: Par 36, 3,607 yards

Hole 10: Par 4, 365 yards

Hole 11: Par 4, 430 yards

Hole 12: Par 3, 215 yards

Hole 13: Par 4, 350 yards

Hole 14: Par 5, 578 yards

Hole 15: Par 4, 420 yards

Hole 16: Par 3, 205 yards

Hole 17: Par 5, 559 yards

Hole 18: Par 4, 493 yards

Total: Par 72, 7,382 yards

See here for the details about the Black Course:

Out: Par 36, 3,365 yards

Hole 1: Par 4, 376 yards

Hole 2: Par 4, 422 yards

Hole 3: Par 4, 378 yards

Hole 4: Par 3, 201 yards

Hole 5: Par 4, 400 yards

Hole 6: Par 5, 502 yards

Hole 7: Par 3, 160 yards

Hole 8: Par 4, 345 yards

Hole 9: Par 5, 581 yards

In: Par 36, 3,584 yards

Hole 10: Par 3, 188 yards

Hole 11: Par 4, 359 yards

Hole 12: Par 4, 442 yards

Hole 13: Par 3, 220 yards

Hole 14: Par 4, 403 yards

Hole 15: Par 5, 560 yards

Hole 16: Par 4, 414 yards

Hole 17: Par 4, 465 yards

Hole 18: Par 5, 533 yards

Total: Par 72, 6,949 yards

Who is playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational?

The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational will feature prominent names of the PGA and LPGA Tour such as Rickie Fowler, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Sahith Theegala, and Rose Zhang. Here are the 16 teams that will play in the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023:

Harris English and Céline Boutier

Russell Henley and Mel Reid

Tom Hoge and Cheyenne Knight

Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang

Justin Rose and Charley Hull

Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang

Jason Day and Lydia Ko

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda

Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu

Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson

Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson

Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagström

Cameron Champ and Allisen Corpuz

Nick Taylor and Ruoning Yin

Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire