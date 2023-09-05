Where is the Irish Open 2023 being held? European Tour event's venue explored

The 2023 Irish Open will take place from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10 at the K Club in Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland. The event will be an important warm-up event for the European players prior to the Ryder Cup that tees off later this month.

This will be the second time in the history of the event that the Irish Open will be held at the K Club. It first hosted the event in 2016, where Rory McIlroy emerged victorious, beating Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox by three strokes.

The K Club stands for the Kildare Hotel and Golf Club (abbreviated The K Club). It has two courses, both designed by Arnold Palmer. The Palmer North course was opened in 1991 and has hosted the European Open from 1995–2007. In 2006, it hosted the 36th Ryder Cup, the biggest event in Ireland's history. The hosts, Europe, beat the USA by 18.5-9.

The K Club has signed a deal with the DP World Tour to host the Horizon Irish Open in 2023, 2025, and 2027. The Club also has a Palmer South Course, which will host the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge in 2023, 2024, and 2026.

Hole details of the K Club Palmer North Course

The K Club is a par 72 course that measures 7441 yards in length. Here are the details of all 18 holes at the K Club:

Out: par 35, 3579 yards

Hole 1 : par 4, 417 yards

: par 4, 417 yards Hole 2 : par 4, 412 yards

: par 4, 412 yards Hole 3 : par 3, 188 yards

: par 3, 188 yards Hole 4 : par 5, 568 yards

: par 5, 568 yards Hole 5 : par 4, 445 yards

: par 4, 445 yards Hole 6 : par 4, 486 yards

: par 4, 486 yards Hole 7 : par 4, 434 yards

: par 4, 434 yards Hole 8 : par 3, 177 yards

: par 3, 177 yards Hole 9: par 4, 452 yards

In: par 37, 3862 yards

Hole 10 : par 5, 581 yards

: par 5, 581 yards Hole 11 : par 4, 433 yards

: par 4, 433 yards Hole 12 : par 3, 182 yards

: par 3, 182 yards Hole 13 : par 4, 431 yards

: par 4, 431 yards Hole 14 : par 3, 214 yards

: par 3, 214 yards Hole 15 : par 4, 455 yards

: par 4, 455 yards Hole 16 : par 5, 596 yards

: par 5, 596 yards Hole 17 : par 4, 422 yards

: par 4, 422 yards Hole 18: par 5, 548 yards

Field for the Horizon Irish Open

Rory McIlroy will compete at the Irish Open this week

Here's the complete field for the Horizon Irish Open:

Daniel Van Tonder

John Murphy

Tapio Pulkkanen

Eddie Pepperell

Joakim Lagergren

Andy Sullivan

Hennie Du Plessis

Grant Forrest

Haotong Li

Oliver Hundebøll

Deon Germishuys

Jeunghun Wang

Stephen Gallacher

Adrian Otaegui

Dale Whitnell

Hurly Long

Oliver Wilson

Clément Sordet

Richard Mansell

Julien Brun

Scott Jamieson

Yeongsu Kim

Alexander Knappe

Aaron Cockerill

Jonathan Caldwell

Marcus Kinhult

Maximilian Kieffer

Mikael Lindberg

Gunner Wiebe

Pedro Figueiredo

Conor Purcell

Matthieu Pavon

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

John Axelsen

David Ravetto

Jazz Janewattananond

Alex Maguire

Manu Gandas

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Romain Langasque

Guido Migliozzi

Jordan Smith

Edoardo Molinari

Vincent Norrman

Thomas Detry

Shane Lowry

Min Woo Lee

Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Billy Horschel

Thomas Bjørn

Rasmus Højgaard

Alexander Björk

Thriston Lawrence

Daniel Hillier

Aaron Rai

Matthew Baldwin

Connor Syme

Ockie Strydom

John Gough

Masahiro Kawamura

Calum Hill

Ross Fisher

Jamie Donaldson

John Catlin

Jason Scrivener

Matt Wallace

Søren Kjeldsen

Niklas Nørgaard

Julien Guerrier

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Helligkilde

Bryce Easton

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Ashun Wu

Wil Besseling

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jorge Campillo

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Danny Willett

Pablo Larrazábal

Yannik Paul

Padraig Harrington

Tom Mckibbin

Tom Hoge

Tyrrell Hatton

Luke Donald

Adam Scott

Nicolas Colsaerts

Alex Fitzpatrick

Mark Power

Marcel Siem

Daniel Brown

Todd Clements

Antoine Rozner

Dan Bradbury

Joost Luiten

Nick Bachem

Simon Forsström

Ewen Ferguson

Rikuya Hoshino

Callum Shinkwin

Wilco Nienaber

Erik Van Rooyen

Kalle Samooja

Sebastian Söderberg

Nacho Elvira

Gavin Green

Jeong Weon Ko

Fabrizio Zanotti

Sami Välimäki

Justin Walters

Ma Chengyao

Daan Huizing

John Parry

Alejandro Del Rey

Matthew Jordan

James Morrison

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Darius Van Driel

Chase Hanna

Paul Waring

Santiago Tarrio

Sean Crocker

JC Ritchie

Freddy Schott

Kazuki Higa

Craig Lee

Adrien Saddier

Jens Dantorp

Richie Ramsay

Jeff Winther

Shubhankar Sharma

Louis De Jager

Angel Hidalgo

Adri Arnaus

David Law

Daniel Gavins

Matthew Southgate

Marcus Armitage

Alexander Levy

Johannes Veerman

Oliver Bekker

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Zander Lombard

Andrew Wilson

Sebastian Garcia

Marc Warren

Martin Simonsen

Victor Dubuisson

Ryo Hisatsune

Kiradech Aphibarnrat