Where is the Irish Open 2023 being held? European Tour event's venue explored

The 2023 Irish Open will take place from Thursday, September 7 to Sunday, September 10 at the K Club in Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland. The event will be an important warm-up event for the European players prior to the Ryder Cup that tees off later this month.
This will be the second time in the history of the event that the Irish Open will be held at the K Club. It first hosted the event in 2016, where Rory McIlroy emerged victorious, beating Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox by three strokes.
The K Club stands for the Kildare Hotel and Golf Club (abbreviated The K Club). It has two courses, both designed by Arnold Palmer. The Palmer North course was opened in 1991 and has hosted the European Open from 1995–2007. In 2006, it hosted the 36th Ryder Cup, the biggest event in Ireland's history. The hosts, Europe, beat the USA by 18.5-9.
The K Club has signed a deal with the DP World Tour to host the Horizon Irish Open in 2023, 2025, and 2027. The Club also has a Palmer South Course, which will host the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge in 2023, 2024, and 2026.
Hole details of the K Club Palmer North Course
The K Club is a par 72 course that measures 7441 yards in length. Here are the details of all 18 holes at the K Club:
Out: par 35, 3579 yards
- Hole 1: par 4, 417 yards
- Hole 2: par 4, 412 yards
- Hole 3: par 3, 188 yards
- Hole 4: par 5, 568 yards
- Hole 5: par 4, 445 yards
- Hole 6: par 4, 486 yards
- Hole 7: par 4, 434 yards
- Hole 8: par 3, 177 yards
- Hole 9: par 4, 452 yards
In: par 37, 3862 yards
- Hole 10: par 5, 581 yards
- Hole 11: par 4, 433 yards
- Hole 12: par 3, 182 yards
- Hole 13: par 4, 431 yards
- Hole 14: par 3, 214 yards
- Hole 15: par 4, 455 yards
- Hole 16: par 5, 596 yards
- Hole 17: par 4, 422 yards
- Hole 18: par 5, 548 yards
Field for the Horizon Irish Open
Here's the complete field for the Horizon Irish Open:
- Daniel Van Tonder
- John Murphy
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Eddie Pepperell
- Joakim Lagergren
- Andy Sullivan
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Grant Forrest
- Haotong Li
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Deon Germishuys
- Jeunghun Wang
- Stephen Gallacher
- Adrian Otaegui
- Dale Whitnell
- Hurly Long
- Oliver Wilson
- Clément Sordet
- Richard Mansell
- Julien Brun
- Scott Jamieson
- Yeongsu Kim
- Alexander Knappe
- Aaron Cockerill
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Marcus Kinhult
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Mikael Lindberg
- Gunner Wiebe
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Conor Purcell
- Matthieu Pavon
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- John Axelsen
- David Ravetto
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Alex Maguire
- Manu Gandas
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Romain Langasque
- Guido Migliozzi
- Jordan Smith
- Edoardo Molinari
- Vincent Norrman
- Thomas Detry
- Shane Lowry
- Min Woo Lee
- Ryan Fox
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Billy Horschel
- Thomas Bjørn
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thriston Lawrence
- Daniel Hillier
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew Baldwin
- Connor Syme
- Ockie Strydom
- John Gough
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Calum Hill
- Ross Fisher
- Jamie Donaldson
- John Catlin
- Jason Scrivener
- Matt Wallace
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Julien Guerrier
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Bryce Easton
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Ashun Wu
- Wil Besseling
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Danny Willett
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Yannik Paul
- Padraig Harrington
- Tom Mckibbin
- Tom Hoge
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Luke Donald
- Adam Scott
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Mark Power
- Marcel Siem
- Daniel Brown
- Todd Clements
- Antoine Rozner
- Dan Bradbury
- Joost Luiten
- Nick Bachem
- Simon Forsström
- Ewen Ferguson
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Callum Shinkwin
- Wilco Nienaber
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Kalle Samooja
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Nacho Elvira
- Gavin Green
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Sami Välimäki
- Justin Walters
- Ma Chengyao
- Daan Huizing
- John Parry
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Matthew Jordan
- James Morrison
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Darius Van Driel
- Chase Hanna
- Paul Waring
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sean Crocker
- JC Ritchie
- Freddy Schott
- Kazuki Higa
- Craig Lee
- Adrien Saddier
- Jens Dantorp
- Richie Ramsay
- Jeff Winther
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Louis De Jager
- Angel Hidalgo
- Adri Arnaus
- David Law
- Daniel Gavins
- Matthew Southgate
- Marcus Armitage
- Alexander Levy
- Johannes Veerman
- Oliver Bekker
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Zander Lombard
- Andrew Wilson
- Sebastian Garcia
- Marc Warren
- Martin Simonsen
- Victor Dubuisson
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat