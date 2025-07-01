Where is John Deere Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's next stop is the John Deere Classic, after the completion of the Rocket Classic, where 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter won the title. The tournament will take place from July 3 to 6, flaunting a purse of $8.4 million at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, US.

Ad

The course was designed by D.A. Weibring, and the course was a par-71 layout with wide fairways. The layout also included Kentucky bluegrass rough and bentgrass greens with oak trees and plenty of ponds.

The total course stretches for 7258 yards, and it is maintained by Superintendent Jonathan Graham. The John Deere Classic can be watched on Golf Channel, CBS, NBC Sports App, and more.

Here's a full list of the TV schedule for the tournament:

Ad

Trending

First round, Thursday, July 3

7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-7 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app

Second round, Friday, July 4

7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-7 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app

Third round, Saturday, July 5

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Ad

1-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m.: CBS and Paramount+

Final round, Sunday, July 6

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+

What is the full field of the 2025 John Deere Classic?

The 2025 John Deere Classic will have defending champion Davis Thompson, who won the tournament with 28 under after defeating Luke Clanton. The field has other top-tier names like Nick Dunlap, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, and others.

Ad

Here's a list of all the golfers playing at the John Deere Classic:

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Vince Covello

Trace Crowe

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Ad

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

David Ford

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Jay Giannetto

Lucas Glover

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Ben James

Zach Johnson

Ad

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Jackson Koivun

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Ad

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Jackson Suber

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Ad

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Brendan Valdes

Sami Valimaki

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More