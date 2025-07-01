Where is John Deere Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour's next stop is the John Deere Classic, after the completion of the Rocket Classic, where 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter won the title. The tournament will take place from July 3 to 6, flaunting a purse of $8.4 million at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, US.
The course was designed by D.A. Weibring, and the course was a par-71 layout with wide fairways. The layout also included Kentucky bluegrass rough and bentgrass greens with oak trees and plenty of ponds.
The total course stretches for 7258 yards, and it is maintained by Superintendent Jonathan Graham. The John Deere Classic can be watched on Golf Channel, CBS, NBC Sports App, and more.
Here's a full list of the TV schedule for the tournament:
First round, Thursday, July 3
7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-7 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app
Second round, Friday, July 4
7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-7 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app
Third round, Saturday, July 5
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel and NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m.: CBS and Paramount+
Final round, Sunday, July 6
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+
What is the full field of the 2025 John Deere Classic?
The 2025 John Deere Classic will have defending champion Davis Thompson, who won the tournament with 28 under after defeating Luke Clanton. The field has other top-tier names like Nick Dunlap, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, and others.
Here's a list of all the golfers playing at the John Deere Classic:
Anders Albertson
Mason Andersen
Aaron Baddeley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Bronson Burgoon
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Frankie Capan III
Ricky Castillo
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Will Chandler
Luke Clanton
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Pierceson Coody
Vince Covello
Trace Crowe
Quade Cummins
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Cristobal Del Solar
Taylor Dickson
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Steven Fisk
David Ford
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Jay Giannetto
Lucas Glover
Noah Goodwin
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Max Homa
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Ben James
Zach Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Philip Knowles
Ben Kohles
Jackson Koivun
Matt Kuchar
Michael La Sasso
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
Thriston Lawrence
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Max McGreevy
Mac Meissner
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
William Mouw
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
Henrik Norlander
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kaito Onishi
John Pak
Ryan Palmer
Jeremy Paul
Victor Perez
Paul Peterson
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Aldrich Potgieter
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Matthew Riedel
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Thomas Rosenmueller
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Isaiah Salinda
Gordon Sargent
Adam Schenk
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
Hayden Springer
Kyle Stanley
Sam Stevens
Jackson Suber
Preston Summerhays
Adam Svensson
Jesper Svensson
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Braden Thornberry
Alejandro Tosti
Brendan Valdes
Sami Valimaki
Kevin Velo
Kris Ventura
Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas
Paul Waring
Vince Whaley
Tim Widing
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu