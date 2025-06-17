Where is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major championship in the women's circuit, and it will take place after the completion of the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, where Carlota Ciganda won the tournament. The KPMG Women's Open will take place this week from June 19 to 22, which is the same timeline for PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.

Ad

The KPMG Women's Open will flaunt a $10.4 million purse and the event will take place at the Fields Ranch East in Frisco, USA. The golf course was designed by architect Gil Hanse and the course stretches over 18 holes covering 5,012 - 7,863 yards. The Fields Ranch has another course known as Fields Ranch West, which was designed by Beau Welling.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship can be watched on the NBC Sports App, NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock. Here's the detailed TV schedule for the tournament ( all times in ET):

Ad

Trending

Thursday, June 19

11 AM-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6-8 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, June 20

11 AM-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6-8 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, June 21

11 AM-1:30 PM: Peacock

1:30-6 PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 22

11 AM-3 PM: Peacock

1:30-6 PM: NBC/Peacock

Who is playing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

KPMG Women's PGA Championship is headlined by defending champion Amy Yang, who won the major tournament last year with 7 under in total by defeating Lilia Vu. Vu will also come back in the 2025 edition of the tournament. Here's the full field list for the 2025 KPMF Women's PGA Championship:

Ad

Mimi Rhodes

Stacy Lewis

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

In Gee Chun

Nelly Korda

Sei Young Kim

Hannah Green

Sung Hyun Park

Danielle Kang

Brooke M. Henderson

Yani Tseng

Cristie Kerr

Anna Nordqvist

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Patty Tavatanakit

Mirim Lee

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Allisen Corpuz

Minjee Lee

A Lim Kim

Ayaka Furue

Celine Boutier

Lydia Ko

Ashleigh Buhai

Sophia Popov

Jin Young Ko

Grace Kim

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Rose Zhang

Ad

Leona Maguire

Linn Grant

Alexa Pano

Megan Khang

Chanettee Wannasaen

Haeran Ryu

Hyo Joo Kim

Angel Yin

Bailey Tardy

Linnea Strom

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Moriya Jutanugarn

Jasmine Suwannapura

Rio Takeda

Yealimi Noh

Madelene Sagstrom

Ingrid Lindblad

Chisato Iwai

Chiara Tamburlini

Ina Yoon

Miyu Yamashita

Lauren Hartlage

Hinako Shibuno

Caroline Inglis

Lexi Thompson

Sarah Schmelzel

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Ariya Jutanugarn

Akie Iwai

Carlota Ciganda

Jin Hee Im

Stephanie Kyriacou

Nasa Hataoka

Ad

Andrea Lee

Hye-Jin Choi

Youmin Hwang

Lindy Duncan

Suji Kim

Gaby Lopez

Shinsil Bang

Gabriela Ruffels

Mi Hyang Lee

Yui Kawamoto

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Shiho Kuwaki

Allie White

Nicole Felce

Allie Knight

Natalie Vivaldi

Alison Curdt

Heather Angell

Sandra Changkija

Ashley Grier

Katelyn Sepmoree

Joanna Coe

Somi Lee

Jenny Bae

Auston Kim

Ilhee Lee

Yan Liu

Minami Katsu

Haeji Kang

Kristen Gillman

Nataliya Guseva

Cassie Porter

Weiwei Zhang

Jenny Shin

Miranda Wang

Ad

Elizabeth Szokol

Lucy Li

Saki Baba

Wei-Ling Hsu

Aline Krauter

Benedetta Moresco

Manon De Roey

Robyn Choi

Yahui Zhang

Albane Valenzuela

Brooke Matthews

Narin An

Gemma Dryburgh

Dewi Weber

Hira Naveed

Yuri Yoshida

Aditi Ashok

Arpichaya Yubol

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Jeongeun Lee5

Peiyun Chien

Jiwon Jeon

Mary Liu

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Gigi Stoll

Jing Yan

Karis Davidson

Paula Reto

Muni He

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Ryann O'Toole

Jeongeun Lee6

Ad

Caroline Masson

Brianna Do

Ruixin Liu

Kumkang Park

Mariel Galdiano

Pornanong Phatlum

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Madison Young

Yu Liu

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Georgia Hall

Gurleen Kaur

Olivia Cowan

Yuna Nishimura

Bianca Pagdanganan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More