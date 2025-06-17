Where is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major championship in the women's circuit, and it will take place after the completion of the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, where Carlota Ciganda won the tournament. The KPMG Women's Open will take place this week from June 19 to 22, which is the same timeline for PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.
The KPMG Women's Open will flaunt a $10.4 million purse and the event will take place at the Fields Ranch East in Frisco, USA. The golf course was designed by architect Gil Hanse and the course stretches over 18 holes covering 5,012 - 7,863 yards. The Fields Ranch has another course known as Fields Ranch West, which was designed by Beau Welling.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship can be watched on the NBC Sports App, NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock. Here's the detailed TV schedule for the tournament ( all times in ET):
Thursday, June 19
11 AM-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
6-8 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, June 20
11 AM-3 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
6-8 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, June 21
11 AM-1:30 PM: Peacock
1:30-6 PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday, June 22
11 AM-3 PM: Peacock
1:30-6 PM: NBC/Peacock
Who is playing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?
KPMG Women's PGA Championship is headlined by defending champion Amy Yang, who won the major tournament last year with 7 under in total by defeating Lilia Vu. Vu will also come back in the 2025 edition of the tournament. Here's the full field list for the 2025 KPMF Women's PGA Championship:
Mimi Rhodes
Stacy Lewis
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
In Gee Chun
Nelly Korda
Sei Young Kim
Hannah Green
Sung Hyun Park
Danielle Kang
Brooke M. Henderson
Yani Tseng
Cristie Kerr
Anna Nordqvist
Mao Saigo
Lilia Vu
Jennifer Kupcho
Patty Tavatanakit
Mirim Lee
Maja Stark
Yuka Saso
Allisen Corpuz
Minjee Lee
A Lim Kim
Ayaka Furue
Celine Boutier
Lydia Ko
Ashleigh Buhai
Sophia Popov
Jin Young Ko
Grace Kim
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Rose Zhang
Leona Maguire
Linn Grant
Alexa Pano
Megan Khang
Chanettee Wannasaen
Haeran Ryu
Hyo Joo Kim
Angel Yin
Bailey Tardy
Linnea Strom
Jeeno Thitikul
Lauren Coughlin
Moriya Jutanugarn
Jasmine Suwannapura
Rio Takeda
Yealimi Noh
Madelene Sagstrom
Ingrid Lindblad
Chisato Iwai
Chiara Tamburlini
Ina Yoon
Miyu Yamashita
Lauren Hartlage
Hinako Shibuno
Caroline Inglis
Lexi Thompson
Sarah Schmelzel
Charley Hull
Esther Henseleit
Ariya Jutanugarn
Akie Iwai
Carlota Ciganda
Jin Hee Im
Stephanie Kyriacou
Nasa Hataoka
Andrea Lee
Hye-Jin Choi
Youmin Hwang
Lindy Duncan
Suji Kim
Gaby Lopez
Shinsil Bang
Gabriela Ruffels
Mi Hyang Lee
Yui Kawamoto
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Shiho Kuwaki
Allie White
Nicole Felce
Allie Knight
Natalie Vivaldi
Alison Curdt
Heather Angell
Sandra Changkija
Ashley Grier
Katelyn Sepmoree
Joanna Coe
Somi Lee
Jenny Bae
Auston Kim
Ilhee Lee
Yan Liu
Minami Katsu
Haeji Kang
Kristen Gillman
Nataliya Guseva
Cassie Porter
Weiwei Zhang
Jenny Shin
Miranda Wang
Elizabeth Szokol
Lucy Li
Saki Baba
Wei-Ling Hsu
Aline Krauter
Benedetta Moresco
Manon De Roey
Robyn Choi
Yahui Zhang
Albane Valenzuela
Brooke Matthews
Narin An
Gemma Dryburgh
Dewi Weber
Hira Naveed
Yuri Yoshida
Aditi Ashok
Arpichaya Yubol
Soo Bin Joo
Azahara Munoz
Jeongeun Lee5
Peiyun Chien
Jiwon Jeon
Mary Liu
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Gigi Stoll
Jing Yan
Karis Davidson
Paula Reto
Muni He
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Ryann O'Toole
Jeongeun Lee6
Caroline Masson
Brianna Do
Ruixin Liu
Kumkang Park
Mariel Galdiano
Pornanong Phatlum
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Madison Young
Yu Liu
Morgane Metraux
Savannah Grewal
Georgia Hall
Gurleen Kaur
Olivia Cowan
Yuna Nishimura
Bianca Pagdanganan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff