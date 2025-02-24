“Where we landed was far from a deal”: Sad details from Tiger Woods’ meeting with Donald Trump & PIF Governer revealed by golf insiders

President Donald Trump hosted PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, Adam Scott, and Tiger Woods last week. The Tour's representatives attended the meeting with the hope that Trump could help move the PIF x PGA merger along after more than a year of negotiations.

Previous reports suggested that there was hope that this meeting would get things done but that didn't happen. The new reports suggest that the meeting didn't go as per the expectations of the parties involved.

On the Fried Egg Golf show, golf insider Brendan Porath talked about a report from Golfweek by Eamon Lynch. Citing Lynch's report as a source, Porath said that rumblings from informed sources suggested that the meeting indicated that PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is more interested in his pridefulness than getting this deal done.

Porath added (57:00 onwards):

"I mean one man's framework agreement is another's deal. Like let's just, it's either done, it's, you're either pregnant or you're not pregnant you're not you know this all these bulls**t terms say framework deal and principle. So we're getting that on Thursday, But where we landed was far from a deal even a deal in principle," said Porath during the podcast.

The PGA Tour's statement said that they concluded a "constructive working session" with President Trump, and thanked him for initiating a discussion about reunifying golf. They also reiterated that they're committed to moving as quickly as possible, but the statement didn't provide any sort of positive update.

Porath said he certainly doesn't believe anyone's moving quickly on this and that this update virtually means nothing to anyone interested in seeing the conclusion of this saga.

Golf insider rips PGA statement after Tiger Woods' meeting at White House

The White House meeting for Tiger Woods and Donald Trump, among others, did not yield the deal that many had hoped for. In the aftermath, the PGA Tour gave an arguably vague update saying they had a constructive meeting and are committed to this in a timely manner.

Tiger Woods' meeting didn't go to plan for the PGA Tour (Credits: Imagn)

Golf analyst Brendan Porath of Fried Egg Golf criticized the statement on his show (58:00 onwards):

"Nothing, whole bunch of a nothing. 'Initiated a discussion,' It's February 2025, we're past the point of initiating any discussion. So that's far from landing at announcing," concluded Porath.

His co-host Andy Johnson said the Tour should have just said nothing, and Porath added that he believes they genuinely thought this meeting would solve a lot of their problems, but it didn't. All the talk from Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods, and others indicated that they were confident and were surprised by the way the meeting unfolded.

Right now, the next steps are unclear, though it seems that the PGA Tour and PIF will continue negotiating for the time being.

