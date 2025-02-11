Where is LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 being played? Venue explored

The LIV Golf Adelaide is the second LIV event of the 2025 LIV Golf League roster. It will take place from February 14 to 16 at the Grange Golf Club. The tournament is taking place on the same course for the third time after debuting in 2023 when Talor Gooch won the title.

The Grange Golf Club was founded in 1926 and has two courses. The first course, which is known as the East course, was designed by Vern Morcom in 1956 and it was opened to play in 1965. Two years later, another course was introduced. Later, Greg Norman revamped the old course in 2006.

The LIV Golf has also released the full schedule for the Adelaide tournament and here's the list of activities for the three days:

February 14:

10:00 AM - Gates and fan village open

10:30 AM - Hospitality starts

12:45 PM - The 1st round starts

6:00 PM - Hospitality for the day ends

7:00 PM - ‘Golf But Louder’ with Dom Dolla at the Canadian Club Concert Stage.

9:00 PM - Fan village and gates close

February 15:

9:00 AM - Fans can enter the gates and access the fan village

9:30 AM - Hospitality starts

11:45 AM - The 2nd round starts

5:00 PM - Hospitality ends

AFTER GOLF - ‘Golf But Louder’ with Jungle Giants at the Canadian Club Concert Stage.

7:00 PM - Gates close and the fan village is no longer accessible

February 16:

9:00 AM - Gates and fan village open for the public

9:30 AM - Hospitality starts

11:35 AM - The third round starts with the shotgun firing

AFTER GOLF - Podium Ceremony and ‘Golf But Louder’ with FISHER

5:00 PM - Hospitality ends

7:15 PM - Fan village & gates all close

The LIV Golf Adelaide winner will make half of the prize money as compared to other LIV events. Here's why?

LIV Golf Adelaide has a total purse of $25 million, out of which $4 million is allocated to the winner. However, the entire amount of $4 million is not credited to the winner due to Australian taxes.

2023 LIV Golf Adelaide winner Talor Gooch was taken aback by the same when he saw a lesser amount credited to his bank account one or two days later. Following that, he shared his story ( via Golf Monthly):

“I was checking my phone on Monday because I was like I want to see that thing hit. It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47-and-a-half percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account…It comes, you know, sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after the direct deposit hits. It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47-and-a-half percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately.”

He continued:

“I am by no means complaining, but the four [million dollars], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s a lot less than four.”

According to Golf Monthly, Gooch banked $2.1 million that year by deducting 47.5 % tax from the $4 million paycheck.

