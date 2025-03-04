Where is LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 being played? Venue and course details explored

The LIV golfers will play this week in Hong Kong. The tournament will take place from March 7 to 9 at the Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling.

The three-day event features a stellar field of the top-ranked LIV Golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, and Sergio Garcia, to name a few.

The LIV Golf Hong Kong event will be held at one of the oldest golf courses in the country. Hong Kong Golf Club is a private golf course, which was established in 1889. The venue has four golf courses, namely Old Course, Eden Course, New Course, and Deep Water Bay. It has previously hosted the LIV Golf event in 2024, where Abraham Ancer emerged victorious, and he will return to defend his title in 2025.

Ancer opened up about the Hong Kong Golf Course last year, saying (via LIV Golf):

“It was incredible. Even when we were getting the trophy, it was pouring with rain outside, and everybody was out there. Everybody was extremely supportive. I felt like there was great energy on every hole.”

The Hong Kong Golf Course has hosted numerous golf events over the years. It has been the home of the Hong Kong Open, an Asian Tour event, since 1959, while other tournaments held at the venue include the Johnnie Walker Classic in 1990, the Hong Kong Ladies Open in 2015, and the Queen Sirikit Cup in 1990, 2001, and 2015.

Who is playing at the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025?

LIV Golf events feature a limited field of only 54 players. This year's field for the LIV Golf Hong Kong event also features a stellar lineup of some top-ranked golfers, including 13 teams of four players each and two wild card entries.

On that note, let us take a look at the list of the players who will play in the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Ben Campbell

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Yubin Jang

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Anthony Kim

Fredrik Kjettrup

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Max Lee

Marc Leishman

Luis Masaveu

Graeme McDowell

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Caleb Surratt

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Matthew Wolff

Notably, LIV Golf Hong Kong is the third event of the 2025 season of the Saudi league, with the previous two tournaments taking place in Riyadh and Adelaide.

