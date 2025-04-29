Where is LIV Golf Korea 2025 being played? Venue explored

LIV Golf's next stop is Korea after the conclusion of the LIV Golf Mexico City, where Joaquin Niemann won the tournament with 16-under. The LIV Golf Korea will take place from May 2 to 4 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea.
The course, opened in 2010, was designed by Jack Nicklaus. The 2015 Presidents Cup and the International Crown, an LPGA Tour team event, have previously been played at the course.
Golf Digest named it the fourth best course in the country and wrote a few words about it. It penned down (via LIV Golf):
"This is an impressive Nicklaus design, one that transformed a flat, dull site into a surprisingly rolling, pine-dotted layout with water on 11 holes, equitably distributed with six hazards to the left and five to the right."
The LIV Golf Korea schedule is out on their official website, and here are the details:
Friday, May 2
9:00 AM - Gates, hospitality and fan village open
11:05 AM - Shotgun start for the first round of the event
45 mins after the game - Hospitality closes
4:30 PM - Fan Village and gates close
Saturday, May 3
9:30 AM - Gates, hospitality, and fan village open
11:35 AM - Shotgun start for the second round
45 mins after the match- Hospitality ends
4:15 PM - DJ Ion at the party hole
5:45 PM - Party Hole will close
6:00 PM - Fan village and gates close for the day
Sunday, May 4th
10:00 AM - Gates, hospitality, and fan village open
12:25 PM - Shotgun start for the final round
After the round- Podium ceremony at the concert stage
6:30 PM - Hospitality ends
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM - Golf, but Louder at the Concert Stage with G-Dragon, IVE, Dynamic Duo, Gummy and KiiKii
Who's in the field of LIV Golf Korea?
The LIV Golf Korea field is star-stacked with golfers like Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, and others. There are also wild card entries like Anthony Kim and Max Lee. Here's the full field of LIV Golf Korea:
- Abraham Ancer: Fireballs GC
- Richard Bland: Cleeks GC
- Dean Burmester: Stinger GC
- Ben Campbell: Range Goats GC
- Paul Casey: Crushers GC
- Bryson DeChambeau: Crushers GC
- Sergio Garcia: Fireballs GC
- Talor Gooch: Smash GC
- Branden Grace: Stinger GC
- Tyrrell Hatton: Legion XIII
- Lucas Herbert: Ripper GC
- Sam Horsfield: Majesticks
- Charles Howell III: Crushers GC
- Yubin Jang: Iron Heads GC
- Dustin Johnson: 4 Aces GC
- Matt Jones: Ripper GC
- Martin Kaymer : Cleeks GC
- Anthony Kim: Wild Card
- Fredrik Kjettrup: Cleeks GC
- Brooks Koepka: Smash GC
- Jason Kokrak: Smash GC
- Jinichiro Kozuma: Iron Heads GC
- Anirban Lahiri: Crushers GC
- Danny Lee: Iron Heads GC
- Max Lee: Wild Card
- Marc Leishman: Ripper GC
- Luis Masaveu: Fireballs GC
- Graeme McDowell: Smash GC
- Tom McKibbin: Legion XIII
- Adrian Meronk : Cleeks
- Phil Mickelson: HyFlyers GC
- Sebastian Munoz: Torque GC
- Kevin Na: Iron Heads GC
- Joaquin Niemann: Torque GC
- Andy Ogletree: HyFlyers GC
- Louis Oosthuizen: Stinger GC
- Carlos Ortiz: Torque GC
- Mito Pereira: Torque GC
- Thomas Pieters: 4 Aces GC
- Ian Poulter: Majesticks GC
- David Puig: Fireballs GC
- Jon Rahm: Legion XIII GC
- Patrick Reed: 4 Aces GC
- Charl Schwartzel: Stinger GC
- Cameron Smith: Ripper GC
- Brendan Steele: HyFlyers GC
- Henrik Stenson: Majesticks GC
- Caleb Surratt: Legion XIII
- Cameron Tringale: HyFlyers GC
- Peter Uihlein: Range Goats GC
- Harold Varner III: 4 Aces GC
- Bubba Watson : Range Goats GC
- Lee Westwood: Majesticks GC
- Matthew Wolff: Range Goats GC