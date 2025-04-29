Where is LIV Golf Korea 2025 being played? Venue explored

LIV Golf's next stop is Korea after the conclusion of the LIV Golf Mexico City, where Joaquin Niemann won the tournament with 16-under. The LIV Golf Korea will take place from May 2 to 4 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea.

Ad

The course, opened in 2010, was designed by Jack Nicklaus. The 2015 Presidents Cup and the International Crown, an LPGA Tour team event, have previously been played at the course.

Golf Digest named it the fourth best course in the country and wrote a few words about it. It penned down (via LIV Golf):

"This is an impressive Nicklaus design, one that transformed a flat, dull site into a surprisingly rolling, pine-dotted layout with water on 11 holes, equitably distributed with six hazards to the left and five to the right."

Ad

Trending

The LIV Golf Korea schedule is out on their official website, and here are the details:

Friday, May 2

9:00 AM - Gates, hospitality and fan village open

11:05 AM - Shotgun start for the first round of the event

45 mins after the game - Hospitality closes

4:30 PM - Fan Village and gates close

Saturday, May 3

9:30 AM - Gates, hospitality, and fan village open

11:35 AM - Shotgun start for the second round

45 mins after the match- Hospitality ends

Ad

4:15 PM - DJ Ion at the party hole

5:45 PM - Party Hole will close

6:00 PM - Fan village and gates close for the day

Sunday, May 4th

10:00 AM - Gates, hospitality, and fan village open

12:25 PM - Shotgun start for the final round

After the round- Podium ceremony at the concert stage

6:30 PM - Hospitality ends

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM - Golf, but Louder at the Concert Stage with G-Dragon, IVE, Dynamic Duo, Gummy and KiiKii

Ad

Who's in the field of LIV Golf Korea?

The LIV Golf Korea field is star-stacked with golfers like Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia, Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, and others. There are also wild card entries like Anthony Kim and Max Lee. Here's the full field of LIV Golf Korea:

Abraham Ancer: Fireballs GC

Richard Bland: Cleeks GC

Dean Burmester: Stinger GC

Ben Campbell: Range Goats GC

Paul Casey: Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau: Crushers GC

Sergio Garcia: Fireballs GC

Talor Gooch: Smash GC

Branden Grace: Stinger GC

Tyrrell Hatton: Legion XIII

Lucas Herbert: Ripper GC

Sam Horsfield: Majesticks

Charles Howell III: Crushers GC

Yubin Jang: Iron Heads GC

Dustin Johnson: 4 Aces GC

Matt Jones: Ripper GC

Martin Kaymer : Cleeks GC

Anthony Kim: Wild Card

Fredrik Kjettrup: Cleeks GC

Brooks Koepka: Smash GC

Jason Kokrak: Smash GC

Jinichiro Kozuma: Iron Heads GC

Anirban Lahiri: Crushers GC

Danny Lee: Iron Heads GC

Max Lee: Wild Card

Marc Leishman: Ripper GC

Luis Masaveu: Fireballs GC

Graeme McDowell: Smash GC

Tom McKibbin: Legion XIII

Adrian Meronk : Cleeks

Phil Mickelson: HyFlyers GC

Sebastian Munoz: Torque GC

Kevin Na: Iron Heads GC

Joaquin Niemann: Torque GC

Andy Ogletree: HyFlyers GC

Louis Oosthuizen: Stinger GC

Carlos Ortiz: Torque GC

Mito Pereira: Torque GC

Thomas Pieters: 4 Aces GC

Ian Poulter: Majesticks GC

David Puig: Fireballs GC

Jon Rahm: Legion XIII GC

Patrick Reed: 4 Aces GC

Charl Schwartzel: Stinger GC

Cameron Smith: Ripper GC

Brendan Steele: HyFlyers GC

Henrik Stenson: Majesticks GC

Caleb Surratt: Legion XIII

Cameron Tringale: HyFlyers GC

Peter Uihlein: Range Goats GC

Harold Varner III: 4 Aces GC

Bubba Watson : Range Goats GC

Lee Westwood: Majesticks GC

Matthew Wolff: Range Goats GC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More