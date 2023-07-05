Where is the LIV Golf London 2023 being held? All you need to know about the LIV Golf event venue

LIV Golf London 2023, one of the most anticipated golfing events, is almost approaching. Golf fans from all around the world will come to the exquisite Centurion Club in St Albans, England, from July 7th to 9th to witness the enthralling event.

Centurion Club, famed for its outstanding facilities and finely crafted course, serves as the ideal setting for this prestigious event. This world-class golfing site, located in the gorgeous countryside of St Albans, promises to provide an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators.

The Centurion Club, with its beautiful vistas and manicured fairways, will host golfing luminaries competing for a part of the substantial prize money. The winning golfer will receive a major percentage of US$4 million, while the winning team will receive an astounding US$3 million.

Overview of Centurion Club: LIV Golf London 2023 Venue

The Centurion Club is a premium golf club in St Albans, just north of London. Since its inception in 2013, the club has swiftly established itself as a leading destination for golf fans.

The club has hosted a number of significant golfing events, demonstrating its capacity to provide a first-rate tournament experience. In 2017 and 2018, it hosted the GolfSixes series, which introduced a new team structure to the golf world.

Centurion Club @CenturionClub

Now it's happening all over again... Roll on July



Centurion Club

7 - 9 July

🎟️Tickets available from £35

*Kids under 12 free



#LIVGolf Throwback to last year when Centurion Club was transformed into a Tournament VenueNow it's happening all over again... Roll on JulyCenturion Club7 - 9 July🎟️Tickets available from £35*Kids under 12 free Throwback to last year when Centurion Club was transformed into a Tournament Venue ⛳Now it's happening all over again... Roll on July 👏📍Centurion Club📆 7 - 9 July🎟️Tickets available from £35*Kids under 12 free#LIVGolf https://t.co/WtDBH1QfVL

Furthermore, the Centurion Club has hosted the Aramco Team Series, which has drawn top professional players from around the world. In June 2022, the club created history by hosting the inaugural event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, solidifying its reputation as a sought-after tournament location.

Simon Gidman: Designer of Centurion Club

The course itself is the result of designer Simon Gidman's vision. Gidman created a layout that challenges players while also offering an aesthetically appealing backdrop with meticulous attention to detail. The course's strategic layout and well-kept fairways and greens make it a true golfer's haven.

The Centurion Club has 18 courses in total, all of which have been precisely constructed to give a challenging and pleasurable golfing experience. From the first tee shot to the final putt, players are presented with a diverse set of holes that put their talents and strategic thinking to the test.

Aside from its exceptional golfing facilities, the Centurion Club provides a variety of premium services and amenities to its members and guests and is surely a top-notch location for the upcoming LIV Golf London.

Poll : 0 votes