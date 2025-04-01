  • home icon
Where is LIV Golf Miami 2025 being played? All you need to know about the venue

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Apr 01, 2025 12:16 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Finals - Source: Imagn
Dean Burmester - Source: Imagn images

The LIV Golf Miami is LIV Golf’s next stop after the LIV Golf Singapore, where Joaquin Niemann won the tournament with a score of 17 under. The event will take place at Trump National Doral. The most iconic course out of the four at Doral is the Blue Monster.

The Blue Monster course of Trump National Doral stretches for 7500 yards and has flowing fairways and water hazards. Golf membership is available for people younger than 35 years old and includes access to four courses, clubhouse amenities, Har-Tru tennis courts, Trump Spa, luxury overnight suites, and more.

Trump National Doral was founded by Alfred Kaskel in 1962, and the name Doral originated from the amalgamation of the founder's and his wife's names. It is a 72-hole course. The entire clubhouse has 700 rooms, a ballroom, a spa, and several other amenities.

What is the schedule for the 2025 LIV Golf Miami?

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami will take place in the first week of April and run for three days. Here is the detailed information of the event:

Friday, April 4

10:00 AM: Gates, hospitality, and fan village will open

12:15 PM: Shotgun start for the 1st round of the tournament

15 MINS AFTER GOLF: Hospitality ends

5:15 PM: Gates and fan village close

Saturday, April 5

9:00 AM: Gates, hospitality, and fan village will open

11:15 AM: Shotgun start for the 2nd round of the event

15 MINS AFTER PLAY: Hospitality ends, and the concert starts on the stage

5:30 PM: Gates & fan village gates close

Sunday, April 6

10:00 AM: Gates, hospitality, and fan village will open

12:05 PM: Shotgun start for the third round of the tournament

15 MINS AFTER PLAY: Hospitality closes and podium ceremony

5:30 PM: Gates and fan village close

What is the field of 2025 LIV Golf Miami?

The field of the 2024 LIV Golf Miami is headlined by golfers like Jon Rahm, who won the Team Championship title of the same tournament in 2024. It will also have defending champion Dean Burmester as the individual champion. Other golfers in the field include Brooks Koepka, Adrian Meronk, Bryson DeChambeau, and more. Here is a list of the LIV Golf Miami full field:

  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Jon Rahm
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Sebastian Muñoz
  • Dean Burmester
  • David Puig
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Ben Campbell
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Paul Casey
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Cameron Tringale
  • Richard Bland
  • Marc Leishman
  • Anirban Lahiri
  • Sam Horsfield
  • Harold Varner III
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Kevin Na
  • Caleb Surratt
  • Patrick Reed
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Bubba Watson
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Chieh-Po Lee
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Luis Masaveu
  • Matthew Wolff
  • Cameron Smith
  • Andy Ogletree
  • Danny Lee
  • Branden Grace
  • Mito Pereira
  • Brandon Steele
  • Yubin Jang
  • Charles Howell III
  • Lee Westwood
  • Wade Ormsby
  • Talor Gooch
  • Ian Poulter
  • Ollie Schniederjans
  • Matt Jones
  • Frederik Kjettrup
  • John Catlin
  • Anthony Kim

