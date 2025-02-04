Where is the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 being played? Season opener's venue explored

The 2025 LIV Golf season opener will take place in Riyadh from February 6 to 8. The 54-member tournament has chosen Riyadh Golf Club as the venue and the location is less than 30 minutes from the capital of Saudi Arabia. The course was opened in 2005 and it is a 72-par course with a pleasant scenic view of lakes and water bodies.

The Riyadh Golf Club can also be booked by common people to play golf on the greens. The rate for visitors on the greens is $132 for weekends and $87 for midweek. The affiliated rates are $113 for weekends and $79 for midweek.

The members of the club can avail of the greens for a rate of $107 on weekends and $61 for midweek. The Twilight rates are $79 for weekends and $52 for midweek.

If someone takes membership in the club, he/she can have access to the Spikes On. Night golf is accessible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. Members also get golf bag storage, a 15% F&B discount, a 10% Golf shop discount, 10% Golf Lessons discount, and can attend the membership events at the venue.

The 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh tickets are available on the LIV Golf official website. A fan with the ticket can have access to the fan village with various entertainment options and the fan also gets to witness golfers like Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and more playing from a closer view.

What is the prize money distribution of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh?

The total purse of LIV Golf Riyadh is set at $25 million, out of which $20 million is for the individual tournament and $5 million is for the team event. The winner of the first 2025 LIV event will bank a hefty amount of $4 million and the second-place finisher will get $2.25 million.

The third-place finisher will receive $1.5 million. The last-place finisher of the event will receive $50,000. Here's the entire prize money distribution for the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh:

1 $4,000,000

2 $2,250,000

3 $1,500,000

4 $1,000,000

5 $800,000

6 $700,000

7 $600,000

8 $525,000

9 $442,500

10 $405,000

11 $380,000

12 $360,000

13 $340,000

14 $320,000

15 $300,000

16 $285,000

17 $270,000

18 $260,000

19 $250,000

20 $240,000

21 $230,000

22 $220,000

23 $210,000

24 $200,000

25 $195,000

26 $190,000

27 $185,000

28 $180,000

29 $175,000

30 $170,000

31 $165,000

32 $160,000

33 $155,000

34 $150,000

35 $148,000

36 $145,000

37 $143,000

38 $140,000

39 $138,000

40 $135,000

41 $133,000

42 $130,000

43 $128,000

44 $128,000

45 $125,000

46 $125,000

47 $123,000

48 $120,000

49 $60,000

50 $60,000

51 $60,000

52 $50,000

53 $50,000

54 $50,000

