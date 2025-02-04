Where is the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 being played? Season opener's venue explored

The 2025 LIV Golf season opener will take place in Riyadh from February 6 to 8. The 54-member tournament has chosen Riyadh Golf Club as the venue and the location is less than 30 minutes from the capital of Saudi Arabia. The course was opened in 2005 and it is a 72-par course with a pleasant scenic view of lakes and water bodies.
The Riyadh Golf Club can also be booked by common people to play golf on the greens. The rate for visitors on the greens is $132 for weekends and $87 for midweek. The affiliated rates are $113 for weekends and $79 for midweek.
The members of the club can avail of the greens for a rate of $107 on weekends and $61 for midweek. The Twilight rates are $79 for weekends and $52 for midweek.
If someone takes membership in the club, he/she can have access to the Spikes On. Night golf is accessible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. Members also get golf bag storage, a 15% F&B discount, a 10% Golf shop discount, 10% Golf Lessons discount, and can attend the membership events at the venue.
The 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh tickets are available on the LIV Golf official website. A fan with the ticket can have access to the fan village with various entertainment options and the fan also gets to witness golfers like Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and more playing from a closer view.
What is the prize money distribution of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh?
The total purse of LIV Golf Riyadh is set at $25 million, out of which $20 million is for the individual tournament and $5 million is for the team event. The winner of the first 2025 LIV event will bank a hefty amount of $4 million and the second-place finisher will get $2.25 million.
The third-place finisher will receive $1.5 million. The last-place finisher of the event will receive $50,000. Here's the entire prize money distribution for the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh:
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,250,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,000,000
5 $800,000
6 $700,000
7 $600,000
8 $525,000
9 $442,500
10 $405,000
11 $380,000
12 $360,000
13 $340,000
14 $320,000
15 $300,000
16 $285,000
17 $270,000
18 $260,000
19 $250,000
20 $240,000
21 $230,000
22 $220,000
23 $210,000
24 $200,000
25 $195,000
26 $190,000
27 $185,000
28 $180,000
29 $175,000
30 $170,000
31 $165,000
32 $160,000
33 $155,000
34 $150,000
35 $148,000
36 $145,000
37 $143,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $135,000
41 $133,000
42 $130,000
43 $128,000
44 $128,000
45 $125,000
46 $125,000
47 $123,000
48 $120,000
49 $60,000
50 $60,000
51 $60,000
52 $50,000
53 $50,000
54 $50,000