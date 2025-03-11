Where is LIV Golf Singapore 2025 being played? Venue explored

After the completion of, LIV Golf Hong Kong last week, the breakaway league’s next stop is LIV Golf Singapore, which will take place from March 14 to 16 at the Sentosa Golf Club ( The Serapong). The Serapong course was built in 1982 and later redesigned by Andrew Johnston. It was named the best course in 2023 after hosting the LIV Golf Singapore for the first time that year.

The Sentosa Golf Club also hosted the Singapore Open from 2005 to 2022 while also hosted the British Open qualifiers eight times. Holes 3 to 7 are known as Dragon’s Tail, and the fifth hole is the signature hole out of the five.

The schedule for LIV Golf Singapore is as follows:

Friday, March 14

7:30 AM - Gates and fan village open

9:15 AM - Shotgun firing for the 1st Round

15 MINS AFTER PLAY - Hospitality ends

30 MINS AFTER PLAY - Fan village and the gates close for the day

Saturday, March 15

7:30 AM - Gates and fan village open

9:15 AM - Shotgun firing for the 2nd Round

AFTER PLAY - Golf But Louder with Vance Joy on the concert stage

30 MINS AFTER PLAY - Fan village closes

15 MINS AFTER CONCERT - Hospitality for the day ends

30 MINS AFTER CONCERT - Gates close for the day

Sunday, March 16

7:30 AM - Gates and fan village open

9:05 AM - Shotgun firing for the final round of the play

15 MINS AFTER PLAY - Hospitality ends

AFTER PLAY - Podium Ceremony

30 MINS AFTER PODIUM - Fan village and gates close

What was the final leaderboard for LIV Golf Singapore 2024?

The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore was won by Brooks Koepka with a score of 15 under, and Cameron Smith tied for the second place along with Marc Leishman, with both scoring 13 under. Talor Gooch stood in fourth place with 12 under, and Tyrrell Hatton was at the fifth place along with Thomas Pieters with 11 under. Here's the full list of the final leaderboard of the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore:

1. Brooks Koepka: -15

T2. Cameron Smith: -13

T2. Marc Leishman: -13

4. Talor Gooch: -12

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -11

T5. Thomas Pieters: -11

T7. Dustin Johnson: -10

T7. Joaquín Niemann: -10

T7. Kevin Na: -10

T10. Jon Rahm: -9

T10. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T10. Adrian Meronk: -9

T10. Abraham Ancer: -9

T14. Kalle Samooja: -8

T14. Patrick Reed: -8

T14. Sergio Garcia: -8

T14. Dean Burmester: -8

T14. Cameron Tringale: -8

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T19. Martin Kaymer: -7

T19. Sebastián Muñoz: -7

T22. Phil Mickelson: -6

T22. Peter Uihlein: -6

T22. Richard Bland: -6

T22. Kieran Vincent: -6

T22. Louis Oosthuizen: -6

T27. David Puig: -5

T27. Bryson DeChambeau: -5

T27. Lucas Herbert: -5

T30. Anirban Lahiri: -4

T30. Matthew Wolff: -4

T32. Branden Grace: -3

T32. Paul Casey: -3

T32. Harold Varner III: -3

T35. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T35. Ian Poulter: -2

T37. Matt Jones: -1

T37. Graeme McDowell: -1

T37. Scott Vincent: -1

T40. Charles Howell III: E

T40. Caleb Surratt: E

T40. Brendan Steele: E

T40. Jason Kokrak: E

44. Henrik Stenson: +1

T45. Andy Ogletree: +2

T45. Bubba Watson: +2

T47. Mito Pereira: +3

T47. Sam Horsfield: +3

T49. Danny Lee: +4

T49. Hudson Swafford: +4

T49. Lee Westwood: +4

T52. Pat Perez: +6

T52. Anthony Kim: +6

54. Jinichiro Kozuma: +8

