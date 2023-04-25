Where is LIV Golf Singapore being held? All you need to know about the venue

The fifth LIV Golf event is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30, at Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore.

The tournament will be 54 holes with no cuts, and the total prize money will be $25 million, with $20 million for the individual portion and $5 million for the team portion.

About the Sentosa Golf Club

The Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) in Singapore is a par 71 golf course with a total distance of 7406 yards. Currently ranked 55th in Golf Digest’s World’s 100 Greatest Courses, it is ranked as the best golf course among all Singapore courses.

Serapong first opened in 1982 and then went through a major renovation in 2006, followed by another big renovation in 2020 under Andrew Johnston, general manager and director of Agronomy.

Sentosa has the honor of hosting the PGA Tour's Singapore Open from 2005 to 2022. Several LIV-associated players have experience playing here, including Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, who have won the Singapore Open.

Apart from the Singapore Open, eight British Open qualifiers were also held at Sentosa.

Dragon Tail: A stretch from Hole No. 3 to Hole No. 7. It also features a 495-yard third hole, which is known as the toughest hole in Serapong.

Schedule

Friday, April 28: Round 1 10.15 AM (Shotgun start)

Saturday, April 29: Round 2 10.15 AM

Sunday, April 30: Round 3 10.05 AM

LIV Golf Teams

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Ripper GC: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Note: The *symbol denotes the team captain.

LIV Golf League 2023 season individual standings

Here are the individual standings for the LIV Golf League 2023 after the conclusion of four events:

1. Peter Uihlein: 65

2 Charles Howell III: 57

3 Talor Gooch: 52

4 C Ortiz: 52

5 P Reed: 44

6 S Munoz: 43

7 B Koepka: 42

8 D Lee: 40

9 B Steele: 40

10 D Burmester: 37

11 M Wolff: 33

12 B Grace: 32

13 C Smith: 32

14 M Pereira: 31

15 P Perez: 31

16 A Lahiri: 30

17 D Johnson: 29

18 C Tringale: 26

19 K Na: 21

20 L Oosthuizen: 20

21 P Casey: 18

22 J Kokrak: 17

23 S Garcia: 16

24 M Jones: 14

25 C Schwartzel: 12

26 S Horsfield: 12

