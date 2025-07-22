Where is LIV Golf UK 2025 being played? Venue explored

The LIV Golf UK is the upcoming LIV Golf stop after the completion of the LIV Golf Valderrama, where Taylor Gooch won the tournament at Real Club Valderrama, Spain, with a total score of 8 under. The LIV Golf UK will take place from Jul 25-27 at the JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain.

The course was constructed on a 240-acre plot, and the 18-hole layout was designed by Robin Hiseman of European Golf Design. The main holes of the course are par four 1st, with water on the left posing a significant challenge to golfers.

Next, the doglegged 3rd, which swoops down to a green perched next to the canal and the par three 9th, which sweeps downhill to a green. The 18th is an exceptional bunkering hole with centreline hazards spitting the fairway.

Apart from this, the schedule for the 2025 LIV Golf UK is out and here are the full details for the same:

Friday, July 25th

10:00 AM - Gates and fan village open

10:30 AM - Hospitality starts

1:05 PM - Shotgun start for the opening round of the event

5:45 PM - Fan village closes

30 MINS AFTER PLAY - Hospitality ends

6:30 PM - Gates close

Saturday, July 26th

10:00 AM - Gates and fan village open

10:30 AM - Hospitality starts

1:05 PM - Shotgun start for the second round

5:45 PM - Fan village closes

30 MINS AFTER PLAY - Hospitality ends

AFTER GOLF (6:00 PM) - Kygo at the Concert Stage

8:30 PM - Gates close

Sunday, July 27th

10:00 AM - Gates and fan village open

10:30 AM - Hospitality opens

1:05 PM - Shotgun start for the final round

5:45 PM - Fan Village Closes

AFTER GOLF - Podium Ceremony at 18th Green Stage

30 MINS AFTER PLAY - Hospitality Closes

6:30 PM - Gates Close

What did the 2024 LIV Golf UK champion Jon Rahm say after winning the title?

Jon Rahm joined the LIV Golf UK press conference after winning the tournament, and the presser took place at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England, UK. In the presser, Rahm was asked to share his winning experience, and the golfer said ( via ASAP Sports):

“First of all, I've got to give Tyrrell a lot of credit, too. He's a fantastic player, and you never want to see it end like that. I almost wish we would have got it done in the playoff. But it's just emotional. It hasn't been the easiest year for our family. Kelley and I have gone through quite a bit, and she has gone through even more, being on bedrest among many other things.”

He continued, “To get this one done -- she did tell me, our son Kepa said to bring a trophy home in this stretch of golf, and I started to believe it was going to happen at one point today. Maybe not in the last 20 minutes. But at least I can look at them and say I'm bringing one home for them. Finally got one done.”

Rahm won the tournament with 13 under. He shot 63 in the first round of the LIV Golf UK with three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine. He fired 70 in the next round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. In the last round, he shot 67 with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

