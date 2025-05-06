Where is the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA Tour will travel to South Carolina for the Myrtle Beach Classic, which is the Tour’s next stop after finishing off the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week with Scottie Scheffler as the winner. The Myrtle Beach Classic will take place from May 8 to 11, the same as the timeline for the Truist Championship and the event will take place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, boasting $4 million.
The Dunes Club was the second course of Myrtle Beach, and it was opened to the public in 1949. The course was built by Robert Trent Jones Sr., who was one of 14 founding members of the 1947 American Society of Golf Course Architects.
The Myrtle Beach Classic will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. Here's the TV schedule for the event:
Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET (live coverage)
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET (live coverage)
Saturday: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET (live coverage)
Sunday: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET (live coverage)
Who is playing at the Myrtle Beach Classic?
The Myrtle Beach Classic field is headlined by defending champion Chris Gotterup, who won the tournament last year by defeating David Thompson with 22 under. The field will also have top-tier golfers like Harry Hall, Tom Kim, Ryan Fox, Joel Dahmen, and more. Here's the list of all the golfers for the Myrtle Beach Classic:
Rafael Campos
Nico Echavarria
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Tom Kim
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Seamus Power
Davis Riley
Adam Svensson
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Yu
Webb Simpson
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Brandt Snedeker
Jonathan Byrd
Bill Haas
Dillon Board
Blades Brown
Jackson Byrd
Alistair Docherty
Michael Feuerstein
Evan Harmeling
Theo Humphrey
Trent Phillips
Davis Shore
Preston Cole
Adam Schenk
Patrick Rodgers
Mark Hubbard
Victor Perez
Beau Hossler
Justin Lower
Doug Ghim
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Putnam
Rico Hoey
Carson Young
Sam Stevens
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
Ben Kohles
Vince Whaley
Mac Meissner
Greyson Sigg
Nicolai Hojgaard
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Ryan Fox
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
David Skinns
Sami Valimaki
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Aaron Wise
Rasmus Hojgaard
Ryan Gerard
Aldrich Potgieter
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
Alejandro Tosti
Max McGreevy
Kris Ventura
Jesper Svensson
Steven Fisk
Kevin Roy
Lanto Griffin
Ricky Castillo
Thorbjørn Olesen
Jackson Suber
Quade Cummins
Jeremy Paul
Will Chandler
Paul Peterson
William Mouw
Frankie Capan III
Harry Higgs
Matteo Manassero
John Pak
Noah Goodwin
Niklas Norgaard
Antoine Rozner
Norman Xiong
Aaron Baddeley
Matthew Riedel
Takumi Kanaya
Michael Thorbjornsen
Philip Knowles
Mason Andersen
Rikuya Hoshino
Taylor Dickson
Kevin Velo
Kaito Onishi
Thomas Rosenmueller
Cristobal Del Solar
Trevor Cone
Thriston Lawrence
Tim Widing
Hayden Buckley
Braden Thornberry
Paul Waring
Harrison Endycott
Anders Albertson
Scott Gutschewski
Hayden Springer
Joseph Bramlett
Dylan Wu
Trace Crowe
Taylor Montgomery
Zac Blair
Matt NeSmith