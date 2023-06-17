Where is Nicolas Echavarria from? Exploring the golfer’s home country

Nicolas Echavarria is a Colombian professional golfer who is currently playing on the PGA Tour. He was born in Medellin, Colombia on August 4, 1994. The golfer played his second-ever major at the 2023 US Open, after making his major debut at the 2023 PGA Championship.

This is Nicolas Echavarria's very first season on the PGA Tour and he has already bagged a victory. The golfer took his first win in his rookie season at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Before joining the PGA Tour, Echavarria played at the 2018 PGA Tour Latinoamérica. After finishing third on the money list in 2018, he earned a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2019.

Nicolas Echavarria also had a collegiate golf career at the University of Arkansas. He became the third Colombian to win on the PGA Tour after Sebastian Munoz and Camilo Villegas. The victory in Puerto Rico gave him a spot at the PGA Championship and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Medellin is the second largest city in Colombia and is located in the Central region of the Andes Mountains in South America. The Columbia Country Club is a well known golf club throughout the world. It was also home to the 1921 US Open.

Nicolas Echavarria fails to make cut at the 2023 US Open

Nicolas Echavarria started his season strong with a T12 finish at the 2023 Sony Open. He then took his first win at the Puerto Rico Open by beating Akshay Bhatia. He even tied the tournament record by shooting -21. Speaking about his win, he said via ESPN:

"I'm happy with life right now. After missing four cuts in a row, only making two cuts, you just doubt yourself. I'm very grateful I kept pushing and got it done."

However, Nicolas Echavarria did not make the cut at the 2023 US Open, after finishing with +3 after the first two rounds. Rickie Fowler currently holds the sole lead at the 2023 US Open, followed by Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

Following are the tee times for round 3 of the US Open.

12:33 p.m. — Ryan Fox

12:44 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm

12:55 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

1:06 p.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig

1:17 p.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Ben Carr

1:28 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:39 p.m. — Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington

1:50 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter

2:01 p.m. — Maxwell Moldovan, Sam Stevens

2:17 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

2:28 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman

2:39 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith

2:50 p.m. — Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama

3:01 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

3:12 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent

3:23 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa

3:34 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka

3:45 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

4:01 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

4:12 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

4:23 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell

4:34 p.m. — Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat

4:45 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

4:56 p.m. — Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy

5:07 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

5:18 p.m. — Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano

5:29 p.m. — Justin Suh, Brian Harman

5:45 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

5:56 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

6:07 p.m. — Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee

6:18 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Harris English

6:29 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

6:40 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

