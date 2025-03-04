Where is the PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Puerto Rico Open is the PGA Tour's next stop after the Cognizant Classic's completion, with Joe Highsmith winning the tournament last week with a score of 19 under. The Puerto Rico Open will take place from March 7 to 10 at the Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), and the event will flaunt a purse of $4,000,000.
The Grand Reserve Country Club is a 72-par course stretching for 7506 yards. Tom Kite designed the course, which extends to the Grand Reserve beachfront peninsula. The front nine of the course consists of two par 5s. Apart from golf, the Puerto Rico Golf Club offers different packages like wedding, corporate, and celebration packages.
The Puerto Rico Open can be followed on the Golf Channel, and here are the TV timings for the same ( times in ET):
- Thursday- Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Which golfers will play in the field of the 2025 Puerto Rico Open?
The Puerto Rico Open is the 11th tournament of the PGA Tour schedule, and it'll have a 132-player field. The players in the field include Pierceson Coody, Noah Goodwin, Braden Thornberry, Carson Young, and Carl Yuan. Here's a list of all the golfers in the Puerto Rico Open field:
Anders Albertson
Mason Andersen
Angel Ayora
Aaron Baddeley
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Blades Brown
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Ricky Castillo
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Will Chandler
Kevin Chappell
Trevor Cone
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Vince Covello
Trace Crowe
Quade Cummins
Joel Dahmen
Santiago de la Fuente
Cristobal Del Solar
Taylor Dickson
Jason Dufner
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Andrew Filbert
Patrick Fishburn
Steven Fisk
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Noah Goodwin
Chris Gotterup
Cody Gribble
Lanto Griffin
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Nick Hardy
Justin Hastings
Kelvin Hernandez
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Rico Hoey
Rikuya Hoshino
Matthew Jordan
Takumi Kanaya
Sung Kang
Max Kennedy
Chan Kim
Philip Knowles
Russell Knox
Ben Kohles
Martin Laird
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Matteo Manassero
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Taylor Montgomery
William Mouw
Trey Mullinax
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Matt NeSmith
Chris Nido
Niklas Norgaard
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Kaito Onishi
John Pak
Ryan Palmer
Jeremy Paul
Paul Peterson
Scott Piercy
Ben Polland
Chad Ramey
Gustavo Rangel
Chez Reavie
Matthew Riedel
Davis Riley
Thomas Rosenmueller
Kevin Roy
Antoine Rozner
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Reinaldo Simoni
Brandt Snedeker
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Jackson Suber
Adam Svensson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Braden Thornberry
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Kieron Van Wyk
Kevin Velo
Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas
Danny Walker
Matt Wallace
Ben Warian
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Brett White
Tim Widing
Danny Willett
Connor Williams
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young
Carl Yuan