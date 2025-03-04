Where is the PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Puerto Rico Open is the PGA Tour's next stop after the Cognizant Classic's completion, with Joe Highsmith winning the tournament last week with a score of 19 under. The Puerto Rico Open will take place from March 7 to 10 at the Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), and the event will flaunt a purse of $4,000,000.

The Grand Reserve Country Club is a 72-par course stretching for 7506 yards. Tom Kite designed the course, which extends to the Grand Reserve beachfront peninsula. The front nine of the course consists of two par 5s. Apart from golf, the Puerto Rico Golf Club offers different packages like wedding, corporate, and celebration packages.

The Puerto Rico Open can be followed on the Golf Channel, and here are the TV timings for the same ( times in ET):

Thursday- Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Which golfers will play in the field of the 2025 Puerto Rico Open?

The Puerto Rico Open is the 11th tournament of the PGA Tour schedule, and it'll have a 132-player field. The players in the field include Pierceson Coody, Noah Goodwin, Braden Thornberry, Carson Young, and Carl Yuan. Here's a list of all the golfers in the Puerto Rico Open field:

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Angel Ayora

Aaron Baddeley

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Blades Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Kevin Chappell

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Vince Covello

Trace Crowe

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Santiago de la Fuente

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Andrew Filbert

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Noah Goodwin

Chris Gotterup

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Justin Hastings

Kelvin Hernandez

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Rico Hoey

Rikuya Hoshino

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Max Kennedy

Chan Kim

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Martin Laird

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Matteo Manassero

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Taylor Montgomery

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Matt NeSmith

Chris Nido

Niklas Norgaard

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Paul Peterson

Scott Piercy

Ben Polland

Chad Ramey

Gustavo Rangel

Chez Reavie

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Reinaldo Simoni

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Kieron Van Wyk

Kevin Velo

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Ben Warian

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Brett White

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Connor Williams

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

