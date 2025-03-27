Where did Rory McIlroy finish in R1 of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open?

Golf star Rory McIlroy played through rainy conditions in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course in the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. McIlroy shot an even-par 70 in the opening round, putting him tie for 57th with a lot of golfers still on the course.

The Northern Irishman shot one-under-par on the front nine, carding two birdies on the par fives and a bogey on the par-four fourth hole. On the back nine, McIlroy carded one bogey and eight pars. His bogey came on the par-four 14th hole.

McIlroy hasn't played at the Houston Open in recent years, sometimes playing in the Valero Texas Open ahead of The Masters instead.

McIlroy played in his first competitive round on Thursday since his win at The Players Championship earlier this month. At TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy captured the title for the second time in his career.

The 35-year-old is off to a hot start in 2025, having captured two wins before the major championships have begun. His first win came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. It was his first time winning the event, besting runner-up Shane Lowry by two shots.

Rory McIlroy is currently the second ranked golfer in the world, still a fair bit behind Scottie Scheffler for number one in the world.

Rory McIlroy aims to end major drought in 2025

Rory McIloy at the U.S. Open 2024 (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy will have his sights set on ending his longstanding major championship drought this year. The four-time major champion's last major victory came at the 2014 PGA Championship. In 2014, McIlroy won both the Open Championship and PGA Championship.

In recent years, McIlroy has had a few close calls at majors. His best chance to win came at last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina. McIlroy entered the final round trailing leader Bryson DeChambeau by three, but stormed to take the lead after making birdie on four of five holes in the middle of the round.

McIlroy held a two-shot lead over DeChambeau with four holes to play. However, he made bogey on three of the final four holes to lose to DeChambeau by one shot. To make matters worse, he missed putts inside four feet on both 16 and 18. They were the only putts inside four feet that he missed all week.

Another close call came for McIlroy at the 2023 U.S. Open, in which he lost to Wyndham Clark by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club. McIlroy's crucial bogey on the par-five 14th hole from the middle of the fairway ultimately cost him the chance to win.

As Rory McIlroy heads to Augusta National in two weeks, he'll look to complete the career grand slam and end his major drought.

