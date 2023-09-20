"Where’s the dance floor" - Fans react to facilities inside Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's 22,000-sq-ft sports bar in NYC

Tiger Woods is collaborating with Justin Timberlake to open a new golf-centric sports bar called T-Squared Social Club on East 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York City. The bar is set to open on Wednesday, September 20.

Woods and Timberlake previously partnered with 8 AM Golf, the owner of Golf Magazine, to launch a new entertainment chain in Manhattan. Timberlake joined the 8 AM deal in 2020 and became one of the investors

The T-Squared has an area of 22,000 square feet, almost enough to cover an entire city block. It will comprise four golf simulators, four dining areas, bowling lanes, and more than 35 TVs, which will also include a 200-inch TV.

Entrepreneur Joe Pompliano shared pictures of the soon-to-be-opened bar owned by Woods and Timberlake.

Expand Tweet

Most of the online fans were excited to hear the news. However, there were a few fans who were at their wittiest in response to the announcement.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Where’s the dance floor Joe."

Expand Tweet

"What a venture! We need that in the Bellevue, WA area!"

Expand Tweet

"I am sprinting there now"

Expand Tweet

"Loving all these ventures Tiger is getting involved with. Hype."

Expand Tweet

"Clean tables after they opened the restaurant."

Expand Tweet

"So it’s close to time square. That’s also clever"

Expand Tweet

"Looks great place to hangout"

Expand Tweet

"@Tsquared did they get permission to use your name?"

Expand Tweet

"I like everything about there, including the name"

Expand Tweet

"Looks completely badass!"

Expand Tweet

"@TigerWoods @jtimberlake we should talk. The secret to making a great sports bar is using tech to increase sharing, and turnover and prevent overstaying, overlingering and squatting. It's what we do."

Expand Tweet

"I would go there and play gold the entire day"

Expand Tweet

"Need a room of ping pong tables and a pickleball court."

Expand Tweet

"How can it survive without pickleball?"

Expand Tweet

"Interesting they went for a bowling alley instead of those electronic driving ranges… seems a little out of place, with all the golf theme and such, right?"

Expand Tweet

"Giving drunk people golf club may not end well."

Expand Tweet

"Only 4 simulators?? That’s gonna ba a long wait. All that room and only 4. Crazy"

Expand Tweet

How many ventures does Tiger Woods own?

The 15-time major champion is only the third athlete to have a net worth of over $1 billion. Besides earning from his illustrious career, he owns other businesses outside of golf.

Tiger Woods owns a restaurant in Florida known as The Woods Jupiter. He also owns a golf design business called Tiger Woods Design and a live event production company.

The 47-year-old golfer is a partner in a SPAC and has also invested in the Nexus Luxury Collection, a club and resort group. In 2021, Tiger Woods launched his first digital NFT collection, the 'Iconic Fist Pumps Collection, which was available on the Draftsking marketplace.

In addition to earning money, he is also a philanthropist. He founded the TGR Foundation to help underprivileged children and promote golf among them. TGR also operates the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, California, which was founded in 2006 with the main purpose of educating underprivileged children.