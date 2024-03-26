Where is the Texas Children's Houston Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour will head to Texas this week for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 31.

The Texas Children's Houston Open will be played at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course. The Memorial Park first hosted the event in 1947, then returned to this venue in 1951 through 1965. Since 2020, it has continuously hosted the Houston Open.

The Memorial Park was initially designed as a nine-hole course in 1912 and was then redesigned by John Bredemus in 1936 and now most recently by Doak. A few years ago it underwent a significant renovation by Tom Doak, who added the other 9 holes to make it a complete eighteen-hole venue.

The Memorial Park is a par 70, 7435 yards long Golf Course. Here's the scorecard detail of the venue for the Texas Children's Houston Open:

Out: par 35, 3672 yards

Hole 1: par 4, 522 yards

Hole 2: par 3, 167 yards

Hole 3: par 5, 587 yards

Hole 4: par 4, 490 yards

Hole 5: par 4, 440 yards

Hole 6: par 4, 443 yards

Hole 7: par 3, 216 yards

Hole 8: par 5, 625 yards

Hole 9: par 3, 182 yards

In: par 35, 3763 yards

Hole 10: par 4, 456 yards

Hole 11: par 3, 237 yards

Hole 12: par 4, 496 yards

Hole 13: par 4, 406 yards

Hole 14: par 4, 529 yards

Hole 15: par 3, 155 yards

Hole 16: par 5, 576 yards

Hole 17: par 4, 405 yards

Hole 18: par 4, 503 yards

Who will be in action at the Texas Children's Houston Open?

Here's the field for the Texas Children's Houston Open:

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Kevin Dougherty

Jesse Droemer

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Furr

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Padraig Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan