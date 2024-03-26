Where is the Texas Children's Houston Open being played? All you need to know about the venue

The PGA Tour will head to Texas this week for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 28, to Sunday, March 31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open will be played at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course. The Memorial Park first hosted the event in 1947, then returned to this venue in 1951 through 1965. Since 2020, it has continuously hosted the Houston Open.
The Memorial Park was initially designed as a nine-hole course in 1912 and was then redesigned by John Bredemus in 1936 and now most recently by Doak. A few years ago it underwent a significant renovation by Tom Doak, who added the other 9 holes to make it a complete eighteen-hole venue.
The Memorial Park is a par 70, 7435 yards long Golf Course. Here's the scorecard detail of the venue for the Texas Children's Houston Open:
Out: par 35, 3672 yards
- Hole 1: par 4, 522 yards
- Hole 2: par 3, 167 yards
- Hole 3: par 5, 587 yards
- Hole 4: par 4, 490 yards
- Hole 5: par 4, 440 yards
- Hole 6: par 4, 443 yards
- Hole 7: par 3, 216 yards
- Hole 8: par 5, 625 yards
- Hole 9: par 3, 182 yards
In: par 35, 3763 yards
- Hole 10: par 4, 456 yards
- Hole 11: par 3, 237 yards
- Hole 12: par 4, 496 yards
- Hole 13: par 4, 406 yards
- Hole 14: par 4, 529 yards
- Hole 15: par 3, 155 yards
- Hole 16: par 5, 576 yards
- Hole 17: par 4, 405 yards
- Hole 18: par 4, 503 yards
Who will be in action at the Texas Children's Houston Open?
Here's the field for the Texas Children's Houston Open:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jesse Droemer
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Padraig Harrington
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matti Schmid
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan