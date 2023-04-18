Where is The Chevron Championship held? All you need to know about the venue

The Chevron Championship will be held at The Club in Carlton Woods, Texas, from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, marking its inaugural appearance at the venue.
Last year, it was announced that the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club would host the first major of the LPGA season in 2023. For the first time in over 50 years, The Chevron Championship will be held at a venue other than its original location, Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs, California.
The Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course is designed by Jack Nicklaus. Opened in 2001, the Signature Golf Course has a length of 7402 yards from the longest tees, boasting a slope rating of 143 and a USGA rating of 76.6. This course offers five sets of tees catering to various levels of expertise.
TV Schedule of Chevron Championship
Thursday, April 20
First round:
- 11 am – 3 pm ET (Golf Channel)
- 6 pm - 8 pm ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, April 21
Second round:
- 11 am – 3 pm ET (Golf Channel)
- 6 pm – 8 pm ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday, April 22
Third round:
- 3 – 4 pm ET (Golf Channel)
- 4 – 6 pm ET (NBC)
Sunday, April 23
- 3 – 4 pm ET (Golf Channel)
- 4 – 6 pm ET (NBC)
Player field details for The Chevron Championship
Here are the top 50 players competing at The Chevron Championship:
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yuka Saso
- Yu Liu
- Yealimi Noh
- Yaeeun Hong
- Xiyu Lin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Wichanee Meechai
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Sung Hyun Park
- Stephanie Meadow
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stacy Lewis
- Sophia Schubert
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sei Young Kim
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sarah Kemp
- Saki Baba (a)
- Ryann O'Toole
- Ruoning Yin
- Ruixin Liu
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Polly Mack
- Pia Babnik
- Perrine Delacour
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Pauline Roussin
- Paula Reto
- Paula Creamer
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Nelly Korda
- Nasa Hataoka
- Narin An
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Minjee Lee
- Minami Katsu
- Mina Harigae
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mel Reid
- Megan Khang
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Matilda Castren
- Marina Alex
- Mariajo Uribe
- Maria Fassi
- Mao Saigo
- Maja Stark
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maddie Szeryk
- Lydia Ko
- Lucy Li
- Lizette Salas
- Linnea Strom
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Lilia Vu
- Lexi Thompson
- Leona Maguire
- Lauren Stephenson
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lauren Coughlin
- Kelly Tan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Jin Young Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Isabella Fierro
- In Gee Chun
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hannah Green
- Haeji Kang
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Georgia Hall
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Gaby Lopez
- Frida Kinhult
- Eun Hee Ji
- Esther Henseleit
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Danielle Kang
- Daniela Darquea
- Dana Fall
- Cristie Kerr
- Cheyenne Knight
- Chella Choi
- Charley Hull
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Celine Boutier
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
- Carlota Ciganda
- Brooke Henderson
- Bronte Law
- Brittany Lincicome
- Brittany Altomare
- Azahara Munoz
- Ayaka Furue
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Annie Park
- Angela Stanford
- Angel Yin
- Andrea Lee
- Amy Yang
- Amari Avery (a)
- Amanda Doherty
- Ally Ewing
- Allisen Corpuz
- Alison Lee
- Alexa Pano
- Albane Valenzuela
- A Lim Kim