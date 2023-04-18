Where is The Chevron Championship held? All you need to know about the venue

The Chevron Championship will be held at The Club in Carlton Woods, Texas, from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, marking its inaugural appearance at the venue.

Last year, it was announced that the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club would host the first major of the LPGA season in 2023. For the first time in over 50 years, The Chevron Championship will be held at a venue other than its original location, Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs, California.

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course is designed by Jack Nicklaus. Opened in 2001, the Signature Golf Course has a length of 7402 yards from the longest tees, boasting a slope rating of 143 and a USGA rating of 76.6. This course offers five sets of tees catering to various levels of expertise.

TV Schedule of Chevron Championship

Thursday, April 20

First round:

11 am – 3 pm ET (Golf Channel)

6 pm - 8 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 21

Second round:

11 am – 3 pm ET (Golf Channel)

6 pm – 8 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 22

Third round:

3 – 4 pm ET (Golf Channel)

4 – 6 pm ET (NBC)

Sunday, April 23

3 – 4 pm ET (Golf Channel)

4 – 6 pm ET (NBC)

Player field details for The Chevron Championship

Here are the top 50 players competing at The Chevron Championship:

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Yuna Nishimura

Yuka Saso

Yu Liu

Yealimi Noh

Yaeeun Hong

Xiyu Lin

Xiaowen Yin

Wichanee Meechai

Wei-Ling Hsu

Valentina Rossi (a)

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Sung Hyun Park

Stephanie Meadow

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stacy Lewis

Sophia Schubert

So Yeon Ryu

Sei Young Kim

Sarah Schmelzel

Sarah Kemp

Saki Baba (a)

Ryann O'Toole

Ruoning Yin

Ruixin Liu

Pornanong Phatlum

Polly Mack

Pia Babnik

Perrine Delacour

Pernilla Lindberg

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Pauline Roussin

Paula Reto

Paula Creamer

Patty Tavatanakit

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Nelly Korda

Nasa Hataoka

Narin An

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Moriya Jutanugarn

Minjee Lee

Minami Katsu

Mina Harigae

Mi Hyang Lee

Mel Reid

Megan Khang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Matilda Castren

Marina Alex

Mariajo Uribe

Maria Fassi

Mao Saigo

Maja Stark

Madelene Sagstrom

Maddie Szeryk

Lydia Ko

Lucy Li

Lizette Salas

Linnea Strom

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Lilia Vu

Lexi Thompson

Leona Maguire

Lauren Stephenson

Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Coughlin

Kelly Tan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Jin Young Ko

Jessica Korda

Jess Baker (a)

Jeongeun Lee6

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Jennifer Kupcho

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jaravee Boonchant

Isabella Fierro

In Gee Chun

Hyo Joo Kim

Hye-Jin Choi

Hinako Shibuno

Hannah Green

Haeji Kang

Hae Ran Ryu

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Georgia Hall

Gemma Dryburgh

Gaby Lopez

Frida Kinhult

Eun Hee Ji

Esther Henseleit

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Elizabeth Szokol

Eila Galitsky (a)

Danielle Kang

Daniela Darquea

Dana Fall

Cristie Kerr

Cheyenne Knight

Chella Choi

Charley Hull

Chanettee Wannasaen

Celine Boutier

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Carlota Ciganda

Brooke Henderson

Bronte Law

Brittany Lincicome

Brittany Altomare

Azahara Munoz

Ayaka Furue

Atthaya Thitikul

Ashleigh Buhai

Ariya Jutanugarn

Annie Park

Angela Stanford

Angel Yin

Andrea Lee

Amy Yang

Amari Avery (a)

Amanda Doherty

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Alison Lee

Alexa Pano

Albane Valenzuela

A Lim Kim

