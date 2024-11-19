Where is The RSM Classic 2024 being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 RSM Classic will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Fall series. The event is set to take place from November 21 to 24. The RSM Classic boasts a purse of $7.6 million and Ludvig Aberg is returning as the defending champion. Aberg won the event in 2023 with a score of 29-under 253.

The RSM Classic will take place at the Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The tournament has been played at the venue since 2010 when the tournament debuted on the Tour. The Sea Island Golf Club has three courses in total, with each course covering 7000 yards.

The Seaside course has fairways and greens lying along the Atlantic Ocean and was designed by C.H. Alison and Harry S. Colt in 1929. The course presents a number of challenges with its roughs and bunkers.

The Plantation course was built in 1928 and it stretches for 1928 yards. It's an 18-hole course designed by Walter Travis. Davis Love III and Mark Love reconstructed the course in 2018. The course is famous for its railroad ties, bulkheads, and a Principal’s Nose design on the 10th hole.

Who are in the field for the 2024 RSM Classic?

The field for the 2024 RSM Classic will include Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Glover, PGA Tour player director Peter Malnati, and more.

Here's the entire field of players for the RSM Classic:

Matthias Schwab

Sung Kang

Gary Woodland

Webb Simpson

Francesco Molinari

Brian Harman

Ludvig Åberg

Daniel Berger

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J Spaun

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Zach Johnson

Davis Love III

Christo Lamprecht

Kyle Westmoreland

Jonathan Byrd

Luke Clanton

Steven Fisk

Jacob Modleski

Paul Peterson

Francisco Bidé

Past event champion

Tyler Duncan

Robert Streb

Adam Schenk

Denny McCarthy

Adam Hadwin

Andrew Putnam

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Brandon Wu

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Matt Kuchar

Mark Hubbard

Matthew NeSmith

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Joel Dahmen

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Kevin Streelman

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Martin Laird

Ryan Moore

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Major medical extension

Maverick McNealy

Vince Whaley

Bud Cauley

Ben Kohles

Ryo Hisatsune

Mac Meissner

Chandler Phillips

Richard Hoey

Patrick Fishburn

David Skinns

Pierceson Coody

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Springer

Alejandro Tosti

Trace Crowe

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rafael Campos

Joe Highsmith

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Ryan McCormick

Roger Sloan

Paul Barjon

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Norman Xiong

William Furr

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Josh Teater

Anders Albertson

Tim Wilkinson

Philip Knowles

Reshuffle within categories 37-44

Henrik Norlander

Wesley Bryan

Kevin Tway

Erik Barnes

Martin Trainer

Kevin Chappell

Lanto Griffin

Austin Smotherman

Kelly Kraft

S.Y. Noh

Brandt Snedeker

Austin Cook

Sean O'Hair

Cody Gribble

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Nick Watney

MJ Daffue

Richy Werenski

William McGirt

Russell Knox

Zecheng Dou

Sangmoon Bae

