Where is The RSM Classic 2024 being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 RSM Classic will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Fall series. The event is set to take place from November 21 to 24. The RSM Classic boasts a purse of $7.6 million and Ludvig Aberg is returning as the defending champion. Aberg won the event in 2023 with a score of 29-under 253.
The RSM Classic will take place at the Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The tournament has been played at the venue since 2010 when the tournament debuted on the Tour. The Sea Island Golf Club has three courses in total, with each course covering 7000 yards.
The Seaside course has fairways and greens lying along the Atlantic Ocean and was designed by C.H. Alison and Harry S. Colt in 1929. The course presents a number of challenges with its roughs and bunkers.
The Plantation course was built in 1928 and it stretches for 1928 yards. It's an 18-hole course designed by Walter Travis. Davis Love III and Mark Love reconstructed the course in 2018. The course is famous for its railroad ties, bulkheads, and a Principal’s Nose design on the 10th hole.
Who are in the field for the 2024 RSM Classic?
The field for the 2024 RSM Classic will include Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Glover, PGA Tour player director Peter Malnati, and more.
Here's the entire field of players for the RSM Classic:
Matthias Schwab
Sung Kang
Gary Woodland
Webb Simpson
Francesco Molinari
Brian Harman
Ludvig Åberg
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J Spaun
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Kevin Yu
Zach Johnson
Davis Love III
Christo Lamprecht
Kyle Westmoreland
Jonathan Byrd
Luke Clanton
Steven Fisk
Jacob Modleski
Paul Peterson
Francisco Bidé
Past event champion
Tyler Duncan
Robert Streb
Adam Schenk
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
Ben Kohles
Ryo Hisatsune
Mac Meissner
Chandler Phillips
Richard Hoey
Patrick Fishburn
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Alejandro Tosti
Trace Crowe
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
William Furr
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Anders Albertson
Tim Wilkinson
Philip Knowles
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Henrik Norlander
Wesley Bryan
Kevin Tway
Erik Barnes
Martin Trainer
Kevin Chappell
Lanto Griffin
Austin Smotherman
Kelly Kraft
S.Y. Noh
Brandt Snedeker
Austin Cook
Sean O'Hair
Cody Gribble
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Nick Watney
MJ Daffue
Richy Werenski
William McGirt
Russell Knox
Zecheng Dou
Sangmoon Bae