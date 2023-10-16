Where is Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge being hosted this year?

Tiger Woods' hosted tournament, the Hero World Challenge competition, will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. This will be its eighth year. As recently announced by the 15-time Major Champion winner, the tournament is set to get underway at Albany Resorts, Bahamas, just like last year.

The Hero World Challenge tournament features a small number of top-ranked golf pros. This year, only 20 players will get an invitation to play in the tournament.

TGR Live took to the X platform to share the news of Woods' announcement.

Expand Tweet

As 19 of these players are already finalized, only one player is left, which will be announced at a later date to tee off at Albany.

In addition to 11 Americans, three members of the victorious European Ryder Cup team will play at the Albany Golf Course as well. Wyndham Clark, the U.S. Open champion, and Brian Harman, the Open Championship victor, will both be making their Hero World Challenge debuts in 2023.

Tiger Woods' annual event in New Providence, Bahamas, is set to feature world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 4 and two-time reigning winner Viktor Hovland, No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, and No. 24 Will Zalatoris, who hasn't competed since back surgery in April.

Tiger Woods isn't in the current field, as he hasn't played since withdrawing from the Masters earlier this year and undergoing right-ankle surgery.

Moreover, Woods hasn't played in his host event since a solitary fourth-place finish in 2019. However, his recent appearances at the golf courses gave a strong hint to his fans and followers that he could be the 20th player in the Hero World Challenge competition.

Nevertheless, it does feel that Woods' return to the tournament this year won't be possible.

A glance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge 19 players' names

Below are the names of all the players who have accepted the challenge this year.

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA

Viktor Hovland (4), Norway

Patrick Cantlay (5) USA

Xander Schauffele (6), USA

Max Homa (7), USA

Matt Fitzpatrick (8), England

Brian Harman (9), USA

Wyndham Clark (10), USA

Jordan Spieth (12), USA

Cameron Young (17), USA

Keegan Bradley (18), USA

Collin Morikawa (19), USA

Tony Finau (20), USA

Sam Burns (21), USA

Jason Day (22), Australia

Sepp Straka (23), Austria

Will Zalatoris (24), USA

Rickie Fowler, USA, tournament exemption

Justin Thomas, USA, tournament exemption

The above players include eight of the top 10 players as of this week’s Official World Golf Ranking, leaving behind only World No. 2 Jon Rahm and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy.