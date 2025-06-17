Where is the Travelers Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's next stop after completing the US Open, where J.J. Spaun won the tournament. The Travelers Championship is scheduled for this week from June 19 to 22, flaunting a $20 million purse as a signature event.

Ad

The tournament will take place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course was designed by Robert J. Ross and Maurice Kearney and opened in 1928. The course was redesigned by Pete Dye in 1982 and was reopened in 1984. The course has organised the Travellers Championship since 1984.

The Travelers Championship will be broadcast and streamed on Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, and more. Here's the detailed schedule for the same ( all times in ET):

Ad

Trending

Thursday, June 19 and Friday, June 20

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

3-6 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Saturday, June 21

8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6:30 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6:30 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, June 22

Ad

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+

Who is playing at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

The 2025 Travelers Championship is headlined by defending champion and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament last year with a total score of 22 under. The 2023 Travelers Championship champion, Keegan Bradley, will also play the event, along with the 2022 winner of the same tournament.

Ad

Apart from them, the tournament also welcomes other top-tier golfers like Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and more. Three sponsor exemptions in the field are Luke Clanton, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland. Here's a field list for the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Ad

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Daniel Berger

Ad

Jacob Bridgeman

Harris English

Ryan Fox

Ben Griffin

Michael Kim

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Bud Cauley

Harry Hall

Mackenzie Hughes

Matti Schmid

Kevin Yu

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Min Woo Lee

Luke Clanton

Rickie Fowler

Gary Woodland

Lucas Glover

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Jordan Spieth

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More