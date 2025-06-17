Where is the Travelers Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's next stop after completing the US Open, where J.J. Spaun won the tournament. The Travelers Championship is scheduled for this week from June 19 to 22, flaunting a $20 million purse as a signature event.
The tournament will take place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course was designed by Robert J. Ross and Maurice Kearney and opened in 1928. The course was redesigned by Pete Dye in 1982 and was reopened in 1984. The course has organised the Travellers Championship since 1984.
The Travelers Championship will be broadcast and streamed on Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, and more. Here's the detailed schedule for the same ( all times in ET):
Thursday, June 19 and Friday, June 20
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
12-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
3-6 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
Saturday, June 21
8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6:30 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6:30 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, June 22
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6 p.m.- SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.- Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m.- CBS, Paramount+
Who is playing at the 2025 Travelers Championship?
The 2025 Travelers Championship is headlined by defending champion and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament last year with a total score of 22 under. The 2023 Travelers Championship champion, Keegan Bradley, will also play the event, along with the 2022 winner of the same tournament.
Apart from them, the tournament also welcomes other top-tier golfers like Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and more. Three sponsor exemptions in the field are Luke Clanton, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland. Here's a field list for the 2025 Travelers Championship:
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Russell Henley
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Hideki Matsuyama
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Viktor Hovland
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Ludvig Aberg
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
Byeong Hun An
Tony Finau
Aaron Rai
Akshay Bhatia
Sepp Straka
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Si Woo Kim
Jason Day
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
Cam Davis
Alex Noren
Corey Conners
Matt Fitzpatrick
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Cameron Young
Austin Eckroat
Max Homa
Adam Hadwin
Max Greyserman
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole
Daniel Berger
Jacob Bridgeman
Harris English
Ryan Fox
Ben Griffin
Michael Kim
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
J.J. Spaun
Nick Taylor
Bud Cauley
Harry Hall
Mackenzie Hughes
Matti Schmid
Kevin Yu
Brian Campbell
Joe Highsmith
Min Woo Lee
Luke Clanton
Rickie Fowler
Gary Woodland
Lucas Glover
Ryan Gerard
Sam Stevens
Jordan Spieth