Where is the Truist Championship 2025 being played? Signature event’s venue explored

The PGA Tour’s next stop is a signature event known as the Truist Championship, formerly called the Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth signature event on the PGA Tour tournament list. The tournament will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course from May 8 to 11, boasting a $20 million purse.

The Philadelphia Cricket Club was founded in 1854, but the Wissahickon Golf Course will host a PGA Tour event for the first time. It was opened in 1922 and was designed by A.W. Tillinghast. The course previously hosted the 2015 PGA Professional National Championship, the 2016 Kaulig Companies Championship, and more.

In the eight signature-event roster, two events will be left after this tournament: the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

The Truist Championship can be streamed and watched on Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, and more. Here's the entire TV schedule:

First round, Thursday, May 8

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

2-6 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Second round, Friday, May 9

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

Third round, Saturday, May 10

8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6:30 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6:30 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+

Final round, Sunday, May 11

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app

3-6 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+

What is the field of the Truist Championship?

The Truist Championship field in 2025 is highlighted by the defending champion Rory McIlroy, who recently won the Masters Tournament. The field also has other PGA Tour names like Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and more.

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Keith Mitchell are sponsor exemptions in the field. Here's a list of the entire Truist Championship field:

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Brian Campbell

Harris English

Joe Highsmith

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

Keith Mitchell

Daniel Berger

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Justin Rose

J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Stevens

Michael Thorbjornsen

Erik van Rooyen

