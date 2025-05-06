Where is the Truist Championship 2025 being played? Signature event’s venue explored

The PGA Tour’s next stop is a signature event known as the Truist Championship, formerly called the Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth signature event on the PGA Tour tournament list. The tournament will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course from May 8 to 11, boasting a $20 million purse.
The Philadelphia Cricket Club was founded in 1854, but the Wissahickon Golf Course will host a PGA Tour event for the first time. It was opened in 1922 and was designed by A.W. Tillinghast. The course previously hosted the 2015 PGA Professional National Championship, the 2016 Kaulig Companies Championship, and more.
In the eight signature-event roster, two events will be left after this tournament: the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.
The Truist Championship can be streamed and watched on Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, and more. Here's the entire TV schedule:
First round, Thursday, May 8
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
12-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
2-6 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
Second round, Friday, May 9
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
12-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
4-7 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
Third round, Saturday, May 10
8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6:30 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6:30 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+
Final round, Sunday, May 11
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
1-6 p.m.: SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel, NBC Sports app
3-6 p.m.: CBS, Paramount+
What is the field of the Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship field in 2025 is highlighted by the defending champion Rory McIlroy, who recently won the Masters Tournament. The field also has other PGA Tour names like Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and more.
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Keith Mitchell are sponsor exemptions in the field. Here's a list of the entire Truist Championship field:
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Russell Henley
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Hideki Matsuyama
Shane Lowry
Sam Burns
Viktor Hovland
Justin Thomas
Taylor Pendrith
Ludvig Aberg
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
Matthieu Pavon
Tommy Fleetwood
Keegan Bradley
Byeong Hun An
Tony Finau
Aaron Rai
Akshay Bhatia
Chris Kirk
Sepp Straka
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tom Hoge
Brian Harman
Si Woo Kim
Jason Day
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy
Cam Davis
Alex Noren
Will Zalatoris
Corey Conners
Matt Fitzpatrick
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Cameron Young
Austin Eckroat
Max Homa
Adam Hadwin
Max Greyserman
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole
Brian Campbell
Harris English
Joe Highsmith
Rickie Fowler
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
Keith Mitchell
Daniel Berger
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Michael Kim
Min Woo Lee
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Justin Rose
J.J. Spaun
Nick Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Rasmus Højgaard
Sam Stevens
Michael Thorbjornsen
Erik van Rooyen