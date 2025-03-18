Where is the Valspar Championship 2025 being played? PGA Tour venue explored

The PGA Tour's next stop will be the Valspar Championship this week after the Players Championship last week with Rory McIlroy winning the trophy. The Valspar Championship will take place from March 20 to 23 at Innisbrook Copperhead Course.

The course extends for 7,209 yards for a par 71 layout. The Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club was built in 1970 and the Copperhead Course was built in 1974. It has three more courses, out of which Island Course was the first to be constructed and Highlands South Course was the last.

The Copperhead Course was designed by Larry Packard and features five tee boxes and greens made with Bermuda grass. The par-5 11th hole is nicknamed O’s Alley and the par-4 16th is the most difficult one, which is named Moccasin.

The Valspar Championship can be watched on Golf Channel and NBC Sports App. Here are the broadcasting details (all times in ET):

Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

What is the final field of the 2025 Valspar Championship?

The field of the Valspar Championship has a total of 156 players and will be headlined by defending champion Peter Malnati, who won the previous edition of the tournament with 12 under in total. Other top-tier golfers in the field include Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Fishburn, and more.

Here's a list of the Valspar Championship full field:

An, Byeong Hun

Andersen, Mason

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bramlett, Joseph

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Blades

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Del Solar, Cristobal

Detry, Thomas

Dickson, Taylor

Donald, Luke

Echavarria, Nico

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fox, Ryan

Gabrelcik, Nick

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Goodwin, Noah

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kanaya, Takumi

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Tom

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Koch, Greg

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Norgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Onishi, Kaito

Pak, John

Pan, C.T.

Paul, Jeremy

Pavon, Matthieu

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Van Wyk, Kieron

Vegas, Jhonattan

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

