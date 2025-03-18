Where is the Valspar Championship 2025 being played? PGA Tour venue explored

The PGA Tour's next stop will be the Valspar Championship this week after the Players Championship last week with Rory McIlroy winning the trophy. The Valspar Championship will take place from March 20 to 23 at Innisbrook Copperhead Course.
The course extends for 7,209 yards for a par 71 layout. The Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club was built in 1970 and the Copperhead Course was built in 1974. It has three more courses, out of which Island Course was the first to be constructed and Highlands South Course was the last.
The Copperhead Course was designed by Larry Packard and features five tee boxes and greens made with Bermuda grass. The par-5 11th hole is nicknamed O’s Alley and the par-4 16th is the most difficult one, which is named Moccasin.
The Valspar Championship can be watched on Golf Channel and NBC Sports App. Here are the broadcasting details (all times in ET):
Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
What is the final field of the 2025 Valspar Championship?
The field of the Valspar Championship has a total of 156 players and will be headlined by defending champion Peter Malnati, who won the previous edition of the tournament with 12 under in total. Other top-tier golfers in the field include Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Fishburn, and more.
Here's a list of the Valspar Championship full field:
An, Byeong Hun
Andersen, Mason
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bramlett, Joseph
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Blades
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chandler, Will
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Cone, Trevor
Conners, Corey
Cummins, Quade
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Del Solar, Cristobal
Detry, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Donald, Luke
Echavarria, Nico
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fox, Ryan
Gabrelcik, Nick
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Goodwin, Noah
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgs, Harry
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Horschel, Billy
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kanaya, Takumi
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Koch, Greg
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Manassero, Matteo
Martin, Ben
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Norgaard, Niklas
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Onishi, Kaito
Pak, John
Pan, C.T.
Paul, Jeremy
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Roy, Kevin
Rozner, Antoine
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Thornberry, Braden
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Van Wyk, Kieron
Vegas, Jhonattan
Velo, Kevin
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Waring, Paul
Whaley, Vince
Widing, Tim
Willett, Danny
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Zalatoris, Will