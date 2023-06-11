Where to watch Canadian Open TV coverage? All you need to know

The RBC Canadian Open enters its fourth round with Taiwanese golfer Pan Cheng-tsung currently holding the sole top spot in the Tournament. It is being held at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, from June 8 to 11. Pan currently holds a two stroke advantage over the field, finishing his third round with a -14.

However, Rory McIlroy is hot on his heels, jumping up 10 positions in the third round to sit at T2 along with five other golfers. The competition is tight going into the final round and the stakes are high for McIlroy to pick up a long-awaited win.

RBC Canadian Open @RBCCanadianOpen @ctpangolf finishes strong with two closing birdies to post 66 and get in at -14. He’s got six guys behind him at -12 with one round to play in Canada. .@ctpangolf finishes strong with two closing birdies to post 66 and get in at -14. He’s got six guys behind him at -12 with one round to play in Canada. https://t.co/MnlnJtIJKH

Golf Channel and CBS will split the broadcast coverage of the Open. After Golf Network held exclusive rights to TV Coverage for the first two days, CBS will be taking on the weekend coverage, including the final round.

The live stream of the event will be carried out by ESPN+, which will include featured holes, featured groups and a main coverage for the entire tournament. Paramount+ will also carry the CBS broadcast for Sunday. Lastly, Peacock will mirroy Golf Channel's broadcast for the tournament.

The timings for the Canadian Open TV Coverage will be (ET):

Golf Channel: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Tee times and Pairings for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Here are the tee times and schedule for the last round of the Canadian Open. C.T. Pan and Tommy Fleetwood will be the last to tee off.

Tee time (ET) Pairing 7:50 a.m. Andrew Landry 7:55 a.m. Richy Werenski, Henrik Norlander 8:05 a.m. Scott Piercy, Vince Whaley 8:15 a.m. Bill Haas, Trevor Cone 8:25 a.m. Brent Grant, Cameron Young 8:35 a.m. Martin Trainer, Adam Long 8:45 a.m. Stuart Macdonald, Scott Brown 8:55 a.m. Michael Kim, Mike Weir 9:10 a.m. Chez Reavie, Akshay Bhatia 9:20 a.m. Wil Bateman, Jason Dufner 9:30 a.m. James Hahn, Patton Kizzire 9:40 a.m. Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard 9:50 a.m. Callum Tarren, Peter Kuest 10 a.m. Alex Smalley, Cameron Percy 10:10 a.m. Ryan Moore, Sahith Theegala 10:20 a.m. S.Y. Noh, Brice Garnett 10:35 a.m. Brian Gay, Austin Smotherman 10:45 a.m. Justin Lower, Dylan Wu 10:55 a.m. Roger Sloan, Peter Malnati 11:05 a.m. Sung Kang, Garrick Higgo 11:15 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg 11:25 a.m. MJ Daffue, Sam Bennett 11:35 a.m. Carson Young, Lee Hodges 11:45 a.m. Shane Lowry, Taylor Pendrith 12:00 p.m. Lucas Glover, Cody Gribble 12:10 p.m. Eric Cole, Will Gordon 12:20 p.m. Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg 12:30 p.m. Ted Potter Jr., S.H. Kim 12:40 p.m. Carl Yuan, Matt Fitzpatrick 12:50 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley 1 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Harrison Endycott 1:10 p.m. Doug Ghim, Nate Lashley 1:25 p.m. Brandon Wu, Jonathan Byrd 1:35 p.m. Aaron Rai, Corey Conners 1:45 p.m. Andrew Novak, Nick Taylor 1:55 p.m. Justin Rose, Harry Higgs 2:05 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard 2:15 p.m. C.T. Pan, Tommy Fleetwood

Along with McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard and Andrew Novak are all tied at T2.

McIlroy will be looking to get his second RBC Canadian Open title, after winning the same tournament in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes