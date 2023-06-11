Where to watch Canadian Open TV coverage? All you need to know

The RBC Canadian Open enters its fourth round with Taiwanese golfer Pan Cheng-tsung currently holding the sole top spot in the Tournament. It is being held at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, from June 8 to 11. Pan currently holds a two stroke advantage over the field, finishing his third round with a -14.
However, Rory McIlroy is hot on his heels, jumping up 10 positions in the third round to sit at T2 along with five other golfers. The competition is tight going into the final round and the stakes are high for McIlroy to pick up a long-awaited win.
Golf Channel and CBS will split the broadcast coverage of the Open. After Golf Network held exclusive rights to TV Coverage for the first two days, CBS will be taking on the weekend coverage, including the final round.
The live stream of the event will be carried out by ESPN+, which will include featured holes, featured groups and a main coverage for the entire tournament. Paramount+ will also carry the CBS broadcast for Sunday. Lastly, Peacock will mirroy Golf Channel's broadcast for the tournament.
The timings for the Canadian Open TV Coverage will be (ET):
- Golf Channel: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Tee times and Pairings for 2023 RBC Canadian Open
Here are the tee times and schedule for the last round of the Canadian Open. C.T. Pan and Tommy Fleetwood will be the last to tee off.
Along with McIlroy, Harry Higgs, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard and Andrew Novak are all tied at T2.
McIlroy will be looking to get his second RBC Canadian Open title, after winning the same tournament in 2019.