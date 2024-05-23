Where to watch the Louisville Metro PD press conference on Scottie Scheffler case? Time and TV channel explored

The Louisville Metro Police Department will hold a press conference regarding Scottie Scheffler's case, which will be available on Golf Channel. The American golfer was detained by the police on May 17 ahead of the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Reportedly, he tried to speed his car, resulting in injuries to a police officer. Scheffler was initially handcuffed at the gate outside the Valhalla Golf Course and taken to the police station. However, he was released shortly afterward and played in the Major. His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, but it has now been postponed to Monday, June 3.

Amid this, Louisville's Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel released a statement announcing a press conference to provide more updates on the case. The conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by a reaction program available on Golf Central.

In a statement, Gwinn-Villaroel said (via BBC):

"The internal investigation is still ongoing. Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to protocol. The department intends to provide an additional update on the investigation on Thursday, 23 May."

As per the official statement released by the police department, they will also release the currently available videos related to the incident during the conference. Additionally, Mayor Craig Greenberg will attend the conference.

Louisville's Mayor opens up about Scottie Scheffler's case

In a weekly press conference on Tuesday, May 21, Louisville's Mayor Craig Greenberg addressed Scottie Scheffler's case and assured the public of "transparency" in the investigation. Speaking to the media, he said (via Golf Digest):

“I think that’s critically important that we do that [investigate], not just in high profile events like took place on Friday, but on a regular basis. And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken."

However, Scottie Scheffler admitted that the incident was due to a misunderstanding. A tragic traffic incident occurred that morning in which a pedestrian was killed. It was a chaotic situation, and the misunderstanding led to the incident with the police officer.

Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines, released a statement, noting that many eyewitnesses could confirm that Scheffler did nothing "wrong." The lawyer said (via Golf Digest):

"Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed. He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed and he will be completely exonerated.”

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is slated to compete in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, May 23, and conclude on Sunday, May 26, at the Colonial Country Club.