Where will the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship be played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played from September 30 to October 6 this year. The championship will be a part of the FedEx Cup fall schedule and is a PGA Tour event. American golfer Luke List is the reigning champion after winning the essential 500 FedEx Cup fall points.

The highly anticipated 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played at The Country Club of Jackson, which was established in 1914. It is a member-owned country club that has hosted the Sanderson Farms Championship for several years. Apart from hosting competitions, The Country Club of Jackson also hosts weddings and various events. Interested golfers can also play a few rounds on the 400-acre rolling terrain located in Northeast Jackson, Michigan.

Previously, the Country Club of Jackson hosted the 2023 Gator Invitational, which was a Junior golf event. The Sanderson Farms Championship is the only men's professional event that's hosted at the venue. Furthermore, the Country Club offers memberships including various amenities like a Pro Shop, instructions from PGA experts, and also caters to Tennis and Pickleball players in their newly designed courts.

Interestingly, the Country Club of Jackson is also involved in various charitable ventures and has donated $17.2 million to Friends of Children's Hospital and other charities since 2013.

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will be an essential part of the FedEx Fall schedule

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played after the PGA Tour regular season has ended. It serves as a major event for lower-ranked golfers to obtain the required points to make it to the top 50 of FedEx Rankings.

Players finishing outside the Top 50 following the Tour Championship will be allowed to play in the Sanderson Farms Championship and the other six championships as part of the fall schedule.

The Sanderson Farms Championship holds 500 FedEx Cup points and can help many golfers get their permanent PGA Tour membership for the next season if they finish between 51-60 before the FedEx Cup fall schedule ends. Interestingly, the potential merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf can seriously endanger the possibility of all the events that are currently lined up for the fall schedule.