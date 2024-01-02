Where will the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open be played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Shriners Children’s Open is a PGA Tour event that is part of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule. This championship takes place following the Tour Championship and serves as a great opportunity for lower-ranked golfers to gain some points. With 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs and an $8.4 million purse, many golfers will hope to finish strongly at the event in October 2024.

The location of the Shriners Children’s Open is interesting for quite a few reasons. It's played in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, on a private golf course at the TPC Summerlin. TPC Summerlin was established in 1991 and was designed by Bobby Weed.

It is a privately owned 18-hole golf course with a rating of 74.4. TPC Summerlin is also rated as one of the best private clubs in the entire country by the Golf Digest. The course is jointly operated by the PGA Tour and the TPC Network with a par score of 71.

TPC Summerlin has a length of 7,255 yards and is situated at a high elevation of 2,700 feet above sea level. This makes it an ideal venue for major PGA Tour championships.

The course can also be used for personal practice sessions where membership starts from $2500 with a monthly due of $80 for dining and clubhouse privileges. However, access to the course and other amenities starts from $3000 and monthly dues can go up to $290.

The Shriners Children’s Open holds prominence on the Tour and has seen many historic moments. Legendary golfer Tiger Woods earned his first PGA Tour victory at the TPC Summerlin. Previously, the Shriners Children’s Open was hosted in various venues across the country. However, TPC Summerlin has been the home of the event since 2014.

The Shriners Children’s Open supports a special charitable cause

Apart from being an important part of the PGA Tour fall schedule, the Shriners Children’s Open also supports a charitable cause. The event serves as an important way to raise money for the Shriners Children's Hospital.

The event was established in 1983 and has been actively involved in various charitable ventures since then. In 1984, it also became the first PGA Tour event to offer a prize purse of more than $1 million.

According to their official website, the proceeds from the tournament go directly towards the welfare of the children. The Shriners Children's healthcare system has over 22 locations in North America and ambassadors from each location will attend the event set to take place in October 2024.

21-year-old Tom Kim is the current defending champion of the event and also became the first player since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21.