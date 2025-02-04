Where is the WM Phoenix Open 2025 played? Venue explored

The WM Phoenix Open will take place at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Courses from February 6. The TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course is one of the club's two courses, the other being the Champions Course. The TPC Scottsdale Stadium course was designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish and was again renovated in 2014. Randy Heckenkemper designed the Champions course.

The stadium course is the main host for the WM Phoenix Open and has been hosting the tournament since 1987. The Phoenix Open wasn't held at the stadium course 1955 to 1975 but again came back to the same course in 1987.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will be covered by Golf Channel and CBS Sports. Here are the television timings ( all times in ET):

Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel),

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Trending

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Who's playing in the field of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

Defending champion Nick Taylor will not play at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open but the tournament is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The event will also feature big names like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama. Here's the entire list of golfers for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback