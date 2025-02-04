Where is the WM Phoenix Open 2025 played? Venue explored

The WM Phoenix Open will take place at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Courses from February 6. The TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course is one of the club's two courses, the other being the Champions Course. The TPC Scottsdale Stadium course was designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish and was again renovated in 2014. Randy Heckenkemper designed the Champions course.
The stadium course is the main host for the WM Phoenix Open and has been hosting the tournament since 1987. The Phoenix Open wasn't held at the stadium course 1955 to 1975 but again came back to the same course in 1987.
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will be covered by Golf Channel and CBS Sports. Here are the television timings ( all times in ET):
Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel),
Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Who's playing in the field of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?
Defending champion Nick Taylor will not play at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open but the tournament is headlined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The event will also feature big names like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Hideki Matsuyama. Here's the entire list of golfers for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:
Byeong Hun An
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Jacob Bridgeman
Sam Burns
Rafael Campos
Frankie Capan III
Bud Cauley
Luke Clanton
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Patrick Fishburn
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Nate Lashley
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Jesse Mueller
Trey Mullinax
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Kris Ventura
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Vince Whaley
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu