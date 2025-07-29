Where is the Wyndham Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA TOUR’s next stop is the Wyndham Championship following the completion of the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won the tournament with 23 under. The Wyndham Championship will take place from July 31 to August 3 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, flaunting a $8.2 million purse.

The golf club was established in 1926, and it had a championship golf course designed by Donald Ross. It offered other amenities like tennis, pickleball, dining, and more. The course has hosted the Wyndham Championship since 1938, and the clubhouse has also been the venue for several other gatherings.

The clubhouse hosted camps for kids on Friday evenings while their parents enjoyed food. The children were also engaged in arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, drive-in movie night, and more such extracurricular activities.

The Wyndham Championship can be watched on Golf Channel and CBS, and here's a detailed schedule for the same:

Thursday, July 31: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 1: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 2: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, August 3: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Who is playing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship?

The Wyndham Championship will be headlined by defending champion Aaron Rai. The field of the tournament will have other top-tier golfers like Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, and more. Here's a full list of the golfers playing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship:

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Griffin

Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak

Ryan Fox

Aaron Rai

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

Matt Fitzpatrick

Thomas Detry

Adam Scott

Lucas Glover

Cameron Young

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala

Byeong Hun An

Nico Echavarria

Matt McCarty

Michael Kim

Bud Cauley

Brian Campbell

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Kevin Yu

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Kirk

Sam Stevens

Harry Hall

Erik van Rooyen

Rasmus Højgaard

Joe Highsmith

Matti Schmid

Austin Eckroat

Nicolai Højgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Nick Dunlap

Jake Knapp

Cam Davis

Eric Cole

Alex Noren

Max McGreevy

Matt Wallace

Kurt Kitayama

Matthieu Pavon

Keith Mitchell

Thorbjørn Olesen

Rickie Fowler

Ryo Hisatsune

Emiliano Grillo

Beau Hossler

Max Homa

Patrick Rodgers

Gary Woodland

Michael Thorbjornsen

Victor Perez

Taylor Moore

Rico Hoey

Jesper Svensson

Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley

Patrick Fishburn

Lee Hodges

William Mouw

Niklas Norgaard

Alex Smalley

Kevin Roy

Sami Valimaki

Karl Vilips

Pierceson Coody

Doug Ghim

Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower

Luke Clanton

Matt Kuchar

Adam Hadwin

Matteo Manassero

Antoine Rozner

Garrick Higgo

Seamus Power

Carson Young

David Lipsky

Harry Higgs

Chan Kim

Jackson Suber

Chandler Phillips

Joel Dahmen

Steven Fisk

Patton Kizzire

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

Henrik Norlander

Takumi Kanaya

Mac Meissner

Zach Johnson

Kris Ventura

David Skinns

Ben Kohles

Danny Walker

Ben Silverman

Brice Garnett

Luke List

Ricky Castillo

Quade Cummins

Frankie Capan III

Peter Malnati

Nate Lashley

Adam Svensson

Chad Ramey

Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

Thomas Rosenmueller

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Will Chandler

Lanto Griffin

Zac Blair

Brandt Snedeker

Camilo Villegas

Nick Hardy

Cristobal Del Solar

Noah Goodwin

Trey Mullinax

Trevor Cone

Webb Simpson

Chesson Hadley

Kaito Onishi

Philip Knowles

Matthew Riedel

Kevin Velo

Jackson Koivun

Aaron Baddeley

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Preston Cole

David Ford

Jim Herman

Gordon Sargent

Aaron Wise

