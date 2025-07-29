Where is the Wyndham Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

The PGA TOUR’s next stop is the Wyndham Championship following the completion of the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won the tournament with 23 under. The Wyndham Championship will take place from July 31 to August 3 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, flaunting a $8.2 million purse.
The golf club was established in 1926, and it had a championship golf course designed by Donald Ross. It offered other amenities like tennis, pickleball, dining, and more. The course has hosted the Wyndham Championship since 1938, and the clubhouse has also been the venue for several other gatherings.
The clubhouse hosted camps for kids on Friday evenings while their parents enjoyed food. The children were also engaged in arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, drive-in movie night, and more such extracurricular activities.
The Wyndham Championship can be watched on Golf Channel and CBS, and here's a detailed schedule for the same:
Thursday, July 31: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Friday, August 1: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday, August 2: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Sunday, August 3: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Who is playing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship?
The Wyndham Championship will be headlined by defending champion Aaron Rai. The field of the tournament will have other top-tier golfers like Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, and more. Here's a full list of the golfers playing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship:
Keegan Bradley
Hideki Matsuyama
Robert MacIntyre
Ben Griffin
Sungjae Im
Andrew Novak
Ryan Fox
Aaron Rai
Max Greyserman
Akshay Bhatia
Matt Fitzpatrick
Thomas Detry
Adam Scott
Lucas Glover
Cameron Young
J.T. Poston
Tony Finau
Denny McCarthy
Ryan Gerard
Jordan Spieth
Sahith Theegala
Byeong Hun An
Nico Echavarria
Matt McCarty
Michael Kim
Bud Cauley
Brian Campbell
Mackenzie Hughes
Tom Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Davis Riley
Davis Thompson
Kevin Yu
Jacob Bridgeman
Chris Kirk
Sam Stevens
Harry Hall
Erik van Rooyen
Rasmus Højgaard
Joe Highsmith
Matti Schmid
Austin Eckroat
Nicolai Højgaard
Thriston Lawrence
Nick Dunlap
Jake Knapp
Cam Davis
Eric Cole
Alex Noren
Max McGreevy
Matt Wallace
Kurt Kitayama
Matthieu Pavon
Keith Mitchell
Thorbjørn Olesen
Rickie Fowler
Ryo Hisatsune
Emiliano Grillo
Beau Hossler
Max Homa
Patrick Rodgers
Gary Woodland
Michael Thorbjornsen
Victor Perez
Taylor Moore
Rico Hoey
Jesper Svensson
Mark Hubbard
Vince Whaley
Patrick Fishburn
Lee Hodges
William Mouw
Niklas Norgaard
Alex Smalley
Kevin Roy
Sami Valimaki
Karl Vilips
Pierceson Coody
Doug Ghim
Andrew Putnam
Justin Lower
Luke Clanton
Matt Kuchar
Adam Hadwin
Matteo Manassero
Antoine Rozner
Garrick Higgo
Seamus Power
Carson Young
David Lipsky
Harry Higgs
Chan Kim
Jackson Suber
Chandler Phillips
Joel Dahmen
Steven Fisk
Patton Kizzire
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Paul Peterson
Isaiah Salinda
Henrik Norlander
Takumi Kanaya
Mac Meissner
Zach Johnson
Kris Ventura
David Skinns
Ben Kohles
Danny Walker
Ben Silverman
Brice Garnett
Luke List
Ricky Castillo
Quade Cummins
Frankie Capan III
Peter Malnati
Nate Lashley
Adam Svensson
Chad Ramey
Rafael Campos
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
Thomas Rosenmueller
Taylor Dickson
John Pak
Will Chandler
Lanto Griffin
Zac Blair
Brandt Snedeker
Camilo Villegas
Nick Hardy
Cristobal Del Solar
Noah Goodwin
Trey Mullinax
Trevor Cone
Webb Simpson
Chesson Hadley
Kaito Onishi
Philip Knowles
Matthew Riedel
Kevin Velo
Jackson Koivun
Aaron Baddeley
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Preston Cole
David Ford
Jim Herman
Gordon Sargent
Aaron Wise