Which 10 Epson Tour players earned LPGA cards for 2024?

The top 10 golfers on the Epson Tour official money list have earned LPGA Tour membership. The top golfers on the Epson Tour's money list receive memberships to the LPGA Tour each year, and this tradition continued in 2023.

Some of the best golfers on the Epson Tour received the card to compete in the next season on the tour. Below are the top 10 golfers who are now eligible to play on the LPGA Tour for the 2024 season.

10 Epson Tour players earned LPGA cards

#1 Gabriela Ruffels

Gabriela Ruffels has won three tournaments this year which helped her to win the LPGA Tour for 2024. She has recorded three top-10 finishes in 2023.

Ruffels is excited to play on the LPGA Tour next year. Speaking about the series, she said:

“I’m so excited to officially say that I will be on the LPGA Tour next year. It has been my goal since I turned pro at the start of 2021, and I’m so proud to have earned it through the Epson Tour. It means the world and is something that every little girl playing golf strives to do, so to be able to have status for next year and play in the tournaments that I grew up watching on TV is such a great feeling. I’m super excited for 2024.”

#2 Kristen Gillman

Gillman, 26, has had five top-10 finishes on the Epson Tour. She had a successful amateur career. She won the US Women's Amateur tournaments in 2014 and 2018 and will play on the LPGA Tour next year.

#3 Natasha Andrea Oon

Oon has won the 2023 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout and was the rookie at the Epson this year. She was awarded with 2023 Epson Tour Rookie of the Year and has seven top-10 finishes this season.

#4 Jiwon Jeon

Jiwon Jeon is a Korean golfer who joined the Epson Tour in 2022. She had an impressive outing this year and finally was awarded the LPGA Tour card.

She has won two tournaments in 2023 and has also played on the LPGA Tour on a special exemption.

#5 Auston Kim

Auston Kim joined the Epson Tour in 2022 and has earned 11 top-10 finishes, which helped her earn the LPGA Tour card. She played collegiate golf at Vanderbilt University and touched the $100,000 mark in the 2023 season.

#6 Jenny Coleman

Jenny Coleman has one Epson Tour victory at the 2023 IOA Golf Classic presented by LPT Realty. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2014 and was a rookie on the Epson Tour in 2015.

#7 Minji Kang

Minji Kang has had eight top-10 finishes on the Epson Tour in 2023 and recorded her best finish at the Hartford HeathCare Women's Championship when she finished in second place.

#8 Agathe Laisne

Laisne has amassed $109,060 on the Epson Tour and earned the LPGA Tour card. She has won the 2023 Florida's Natural Charity Classic and has five top-10 finishes in 2023.

Agathe Laisne played college golf at the University of Texas and won the 2017 European Ladies Amateur.

#9 Roberta Liti

Roberta Liti had six top-10 finishes in 2023 and was one of the nine players to earn $100,000 in 2023.

She studies at Arizona State University and earned Pac-12 Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2019.

#10 Isabella Fierro

Isabella Fierro, 22, was the rookie in 2023 at the Epson Tour and fortunately earned the LPGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

She has won the 2023 Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic presented by Pepsi. During her amateur career, she won the Mexican Amateur Championship.