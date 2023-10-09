Golf
Which 30 Korn Ferry Tour golfers earned PGA Tour cards for 2024 season?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 09, 2023 06:27 GMT
30 players have earned the PGA Tour card after the conclusion of 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Paul Barjon carded 4-under 68 on Sunday, October 8, to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, beating Fabián Gómez by a three-stroke margin. With this win, he surged from 45th to No. 8th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings and earned the PGA Tour card for the second time in his career.

Ben Kohles topped the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with a 300-point lead over Chan Kim. The win at Victoria National Golf Club means Kohles has become fully exempt for the PGA Tour 2024 season and also qualified for the 2024 Players Championship and 2024 US Open.

Besides Barjon, Mac Meissner (35th to 20th), Wilson Furr (32nd to 24th), Josh Teater (34th to 26th), and Roger Sloan (31st to 29th) were able to make it into the top 30 this week. Jorge Fernandez Valdes, Shad Tuten, Chase Seiffert, Carter Jenkins, and Jackson Suber were the five players to slip out of the top 30.

Here are all the top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season:

  1. Ben Kohles: 1893
  2. Chan Kim: 1592
  3. Alejandro Tosti: 1560
  4. Rico Hoey: 1559
  5. Ben Silverman: 1524
  6. Pierceson Coody: 1366
  7. Grayson Murray: 1356
  8. Paul Barjon: 1296
  9. Max Greyserman: 1170
  10. Chandler Phillips: 1156
  11. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: 1147
  12. David Skinns: 1142
  13. Jake Knapp: 1138
  14. Jacob Bridgeman: 1081
  15. Jimmy Stanger: 1075
  16. Norman Xiong: 1068
  17. Nicholas Lindheim: 998
  18. Joe Highsmith: 993
  19. Patrick Fishburn: 937
  20. Mac Meissner: 935
  21. Tom Whitney: 924
  22. Kevin Dougherty: 901
  23. Chris Gotterup: 892
  24. Wilson Furr: 887
  25. Parker Coody: 886
  26. Josh Teater: 876
  27. Ryan McCormick: 876
  28. Scott Gutschewski: 875
  29. Roger Sloan: 868
  30. Rafael Campos: 862

Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2023 leaderboard explored

Paul Barjon won the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship (image via Twitter.com/chargegolf)
Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship:

  • 1. Paul Barjon: -14
  • 2. Fabián Gómez: -11
  • T3. Joe Highsmith: -10
  • T3. Mac Meissner: -10
  • 5. Josh Teater: -8
  • T6. Chandler Phillips: -7
  • T6. Alejandro Tosti: -7
  • T6. Ben Kohles: -7
  • T6. Wilson Furr: -7
  • T10. Jake Knapp: -6
  • T10. Roger Sloan: -6
  • T10. Thomas Walsh: -6
  • T10. Mason Andersen: -6
  • T14. Dimi Papadatos: -5
  • T14. Matt McCarty: -5
  • T14. David Kocher: -5
  • T17. Brandon Harkins: -4
  • T17. Taylor Dickson: -4
  • 19. Tim Widing: -3
  • T20. Patrick Cover: -2
  • T20. Jamie Lovemark: -2
  • T20. Jacob Solomon: -2
  • T20. Curtis Luck: -2
  • T20. Chris Gotterup: -2
  • T20. Jacob Bridgeman: -2
  • T20. Chan Kim: -2
  • T20. Patrick Fishburn: -2
  • T28. Max Greyserman: -1
  • T28. Shad Tuten: -1
  • T30. Patrick Welch E
  • T30. Jimmy Stanger E
  • T30. Pontus Nyholm E
  • T30. Rico Hoey E
  • T30. Jeremy Paul E
  • T30. Steven Fisk E
  • T36. Davis Chatfield: +1
  • T36. Trace Crowe: +1
  • T36. Rhein Gibson: +1
  • T39. Thomas Rosenmueller: +2
  • T39. Chase Seiffert: +2
  • T41. John VanDerLaan: +3
  • T41. Ryan McCormick: +3
  • T41. Frankie Capan III: +3
  • T41. Cody Blick: +3
  • T41. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +3
  • T46. Sam Saunders: +4
  • T46. Chris Petefish: +4
  • T46. Joey Garber: +4
  • T46. Carter Jenkins: +4
  • T46. Parker Coody: +4
  • T46. Jackson Suber: +4

