Which 30 Korn Ferry Tour golfers earned PGA Tour cards for 2024 season?

Paul Barjon carded 4-under 68 on Sunday, October 8, to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, beating Fabián Gómez by a three-stroke margin. With this win, he surged from 45th to No. 8th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings and earned the PGA Tour card for the second time in his career.

Ben Kohles topped the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List with a 300-point lead over Chan Kim. The win at Victoria National Golf Club means Kohles has become fully exempt for the PGA Tour 2024 season and also qualified for the 2024 Players Championship and 2024 US Open.

Besides Barjon, Mac Meissner (35th to 20th), Wilson Furr (32nd to 24th), Josh Teater (34th to 26th), and Roger Sloan (31st to 29th) were able to make it into the top 30 this week. Jorge Fernandez Valdes, Shad Tuten, Chase Seiffert, Carter Jenkins, and Jackson Suber were the five players to slip out of the top 30.

Here are all the top 30 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season:

Ben Kohles: 1893 Chan Kim: 1592 Alejandro Tosti: 1560 Rico Hoey: 1559 Ben Silverman: 1524 Pierceson Coody: 1366 Grayson Murray: 1356 Paul Barjon: 1296 Max Greyserman: 1170 Chandler Phillips: 1156 Adrien Dumont de Chassart: 1147 David Skinns: 1142 Jake Knapp: 1138 Jacob Bridgeman: 1081 Jimmy Stanger: 1075 Norman Xiong: 1068 Nicholas Lindheim: 998 Joe Highsmith: 993 Patrick Fishburn: 937 Mac Meissner: 935 Tom Whitney: 924 Kevin Dougherty: 901 Chris Gotterup: 892 Wilson Furr: 887 Parker Coody: 886 Josh Teater: 876 Ryan McCormick: 876 Scott Gutschewski: 875 Roger Sloan: 868 Rafael Campos: 862

Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2023 leaderboard explored

Paul Barjon won the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship (image via Twitter.com/chargegolf)

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship:

1. Paul Barjon: -14

2. Fabián Gómez: -11

T3. Joe Highsmith: -10

T3. Mac Meissner: -10

5. Josh Teater: -8

T6. Chandler Phillips: -7

T6. Alejandro Tosti: -7

T6. Ben Kohles: -7

T6. Wilson Furr: -7

T10. Jake Knapp: -6

T10. Roger Sloan: -6

T10. Thomas Walsh: -6

T10. Mason Andersen: -6

T14. Dimi Papadatos: -5

T14. Matt McCarty: -5

T14. David Kocher: -5

T17. Brandon Harkins: -4

T17. Taylor Dickson: -4

19. Tim Widing: -3

T20. Patrick Cover: -2

T20. Jamie Lovemark: -2

T20. Jacob Solomon: -2

T20. Curtis Luck: -2

T20. Chris Gotterup: -2

T20. Jacob Bridgeman: -2

T20. Chan Kim: -2

T20. Patrick Fishburn: -2

T28. Max Greyserman: -1

T28. Shad Tuten: -1

T30. Patrick Welch E

T30. Jimmy Stanger E

T30. Pontus Nyholm E

T30. Rico Hoey E

T30. Jeremy Paul E

T30. Steven Fisk E

T36. Davis Chatfield: +1

T36. Trace Crowe: +1

T36. Rhein Gibson: +1

T39. Thomas Rosenmueller: +2

T39. Chase Seiffert: +2

T41. John VanDerLaan: +3

T41. Ryan McCormick: +3

T41. Frankie Capan III: +3

T41. Cody Blick: +3

T41. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +3

T46. Sam Saunders: +4

T46. Chris Petefish: +4

T46. Joey Garber: +4

T46. Carter Jenkins: +4

T46. Parker Coody: +4

T46. Jackson Suber: +4