Which college did Erik Van Rooyen attend? Exploring the South African golfer’s alma mater

Erik Van Rooyen is currently playing his second round at the Mexico Open. The South African professional golfer is in the T2 position on the leaderboard as the second round progresses.

Van Rooyen attended the University of Minnesota in the United States. He began his collegiate golf career in 2009 and earned some impressive achievements through 2013, the year he graduated from the university. His achievements include qualifying for three consecutive NCAA Regionals by finishing T5 in 2013, T19 in 2012, and T51 in 2011.

In his freshman season, the South African golfer participated in nine events. His individual best finish of the season was T14 at the Gophers Invitational. He also shot a career-low 68 in the final round of the same competition.

Between 2010-2012, Rooyen participated in 11 events and had eight top-20 and three top-10 finishes, including his fourth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships. In the same year, he was also named to the PING All-Region team.

Meanwhile, in his junior season (2011-2012), the 34-year-old golfer led the team with a 72.6 stroke average and had six top-20 and three top-10 finishes. Van Rooyen also tied for third at the LSU Invitational - his best collegiate career finish to date.

Erik Van Rooyen participated in 11 tournaments in 2012-2013. He topped the squad in stroke average (73.05) during the season. The talented golfer also saw his career-best finish at the Big Ten Championship with a runner-up position. Altogether, he had six top-10 finishes that year.

A look into Erik Van Rooyen’s form at the 2024 Mexico Open

Erik Van Rooyen had a good start in his opening round at the 2024 Mexico Open. He shot five birdies and one bogey in his first round. Additionally, he also shot two eagles; one at hole 6 and another at hole 12.

Van Rooyen finished his round at 63 under par and on the top of the leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Sami Valimaki. After the first round, Rooyen stated that Mexico is an amazing location with fantastic amenities and a golf course.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"I don't know what it is about Mexico. The food is amazing. This resort especially, it's pretty laid back. We've got great facilities here, beautiful hotel, so it's just quite a relaxing place and we have a good golf course to boot, so it's always just sort of good vibes"

