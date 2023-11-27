Which college did Justin Thomas attend? Exploring the American golfer’s alma mater

Justin Thomas is a prominent golfer who plays on the PGA Tour and is a former World Number One. The 30-year-old has won several championships throughout his career, including two Majors at the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022.

In his early years on the circuit, Thomas had been regarded as a young prodigy. At 16, he was the third-youngest player to feature in a PGA Tour event when he participated at the 2009 Wyndham Championship.

To build on his budding career, Justin Thomas enrolled in the prestigious University of Alabama, widely known for its premiere collegiate golf program. 10 years on, he is still regarded as one of the most successful golfers to graduate from the university.

Thomas placed first for the Crimson Tide on 6 different occasions throughout his collegiate career and also received the Haskins Award for the Most Outstanding Golfer in the country.

His collegiate performances helped him earn a place in the National Championship team of 2013. Additionally, Thomas also won the Jones Cup Invitational in 2012 when he was just a freshman. Playing for the Crimson Tide golf teams helped Thomas hone his skills for future performances on the PGA Tour and the Major tournaments.

Currently, Nick Dunlap is another young prodigy who also happens to be a part of the University of Alabama. Dunlap also became the second golfer in history after Tiger Woods to win the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Amateur championships.

Justin Thomas can benefit greatly from the upcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas

The Hero World Challenge is an interesting event that includes a field of just twenty players in a no-cut event. Furthermore, OWGR points are up for grabs for golfers featuring in the tournament.

Justin Thomas didn't have a favorable run in 2023 and ranked 71st in the FedEx Cup points race. Additionally, his 27th ranking on the OWGR list is a steep dropoff from 8th at the start of 2023.

A potentially massive performance at the Hero World Challenge can set up Thomas for an interesting 2024 campaign, helping him enter significant tournaments with around $20 million in prize money. With the top 30 getting a place for the signature FedEx Cup events, Justin Thomas may be inclined to consider the Hero World Challenge more than a working vacation.