Which current golf balls will remain legal after R&A and USGA's roll back is implemented?

The golf ball roll back rule has been the topic of conversation in the pro golf world for quite some time now. The USGA and the R&A have decided that from January 1, 2028, the golf ball roll back rule will come into action, limiting how far golfers can hit a ball.

This decision was taken primarily to avoid the increase in lengths of golf courses, as golfers' shots get longer and longer over the years. With the change in the rules comes a change in equipment, primarily the golf balls. The golf balls will have to change in order to accomodate for the reduction in distance.

The USGA and R&A are already in the process of testing the current golf balls, and according to them, around 30% of the balls are expected to conform to the new rules. The list of these golf balls however, has not been released yet. Speaking via National Club Golfer, an R&A spokesperson said:

“In the coming months we will be providing manufacturers information on the status of these balls under the revised testing specifications. This will enable manufacturers to communicate with their customers on which products might remain conforming through the transition.”

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and other golfers express opinion about golf ball roll back rule

With the new rule applicable from 2028, the driving distance will be limited to 317 yards, with 3 yards of deviation. The new rule has received a variety of various reactions from pro golfers all over the world. Rory McIlroy for one, has accepted the rule with open arms. Speaking via Reuters, McIlroy said:

"As golf courses are getting longer, they're needing more acreage to build courses, is that sustainable? Because they're building more acreage they're needing more water to maintain them. It's not just going to be this 'bomb and gouge' that we see predominantly now when you watch the top level of golf."

Justin Thomas on the other hand, was not so pleased with the outcome. The basing of the rule seemed unfair for Thomas, who said that this was taking into consideration only the top 0.1% golfers. Speaking via Golf Week, he said:

“It’s so bad for the game of golf. And they’re basing it off the top 1 percent of all golfers. You know what I mean? I don’t know how many of y’all consistently play golf in here, but I promise none of you have come in from the golf course and said, ‘You know, I’m hitting it so far and straight today that golf’s just not even fun anymore.’ Like, no, that’s not – it’s just not reality.”

The roll back rule will affect the play of quite a few of the golfers when it has been implemented. However, only time will tell whether it is an effective measure or not.