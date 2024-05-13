Which driver was Tiger Woods using during the PGA Championship Monday practice round at Valhalla?

Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16 to 19. The four-time PGA Championship winner seeks the sixteenth Major title of his PGA Tour career.

Tiger Woods plays a full TaylorMade bag. His driver for the 2024 PGA Championship is the Taylormade Qi10 LS (10.5 degrees set at 9.75 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X shaft.

Tiger Woods was first seen playing with the TaylorMade Qi10 LS prototype at the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club. Prior to that, Woods used the TaylorMade Stealth Plus along with fellow TaylorMade PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here's a full look into Tiger Woods' golf bag heading into the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS

Loft: 10.5 degrees

Loft setting: 9.75 degrees

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X

Length: 45 inches

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

2 Wraps

3 Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3 Wood

Loft: 15 degrees

Loft setting: 13.5 degrees

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 X

5 Wood: TaylorMade M3

Loft: 19 degrees

Loft setting: 18.25 degrees

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

3 Iron: TaylorMade P - 770

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X 100

4 Iron to Pitching Wedge: P7TW

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X 100

Wedges:

TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 W Grind

Loft: 56 degrees

Bounce: 12 degrees

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 W Grind

Loft: 60 degrees

Bounce: 11 degrees

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scottie Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype

Grip: Ping PP58 Blackout

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X (2024)

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord 58R

Tiger Woods - PGA Championship history

Tiger Woods will be among the 156 players who will compete for $17,500,000, 500 FedEx Cup Points, and the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. The 82-time PGA Tour winner will play the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club this week after receiving a past champion's exemption into this year's event.

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship four times throughout his career. He won the Major back-to-back in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007. Woods won his second PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club where he defeated Bob May for the title in a three hole playoff. Both May and Woods set the PGA Championship's score record of 18 under that day.

Woods unfortunately missed the cut at the 2014 PGA Championship that was also played at Valhalla Golf Club due to a back injury.