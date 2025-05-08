Which golf shoes does Scottie Scheffler wear?

Scottie Scheffler is a Nike athlete, which means he pretty much wears Nike for everything. He is always seen playing in a simple Nike hat, and most of his gear contains the familiar and iconic swoosh. That includes his shoes, but which ones does the World No. 1 wear?

Now, Scheffler wears the Nike Pro 4 golf shoes. He has always been a Nike shoe wearer, but he changed recently because these shoes are pretty new. They were also designed specifically for him.

Scheffler has some of the most unique footwork in golf. His swings often result in what has been titled the "Scottie Shuffle," which usually means his feet spin around with his swing rather than staying put.

In order to accommodate such a unique swing with interesting footwork, Nike worked hand in hand with the World No. 1 to make a shoe that worked, and thus the Nike Pro 4 was born.

Nike shoe director talks about making pair for Scottie Scheffler

The Nike Pro 4 shoes will work for any golfer, but they especially work for Scottie Scheffler. They're created with his game in mind, and they are designed to hold up against the unique stress he puts on them.

Scottie Scheffler wears the Nike Pro 4 (Image via Imagn)

Nike shoe director Matt Plumb said they went to Scheffler to find out if he would help them make "better-performing footwear" for him, and the American jumped at the chance to get involved. They do this frequently with athletes, and they always try to get the best shoe for them. That includes Scheffler.

He added via PGA Tour:

"It’s an education process on both sides. We learn a ton from the athletes about how they view their footwear as a piece of equipment and also get to educate the athletes about how we make our footwear and how we can help make them better.”

Plumb acknowledged that Scheffler's footwork is "unique," but that it also makes him great. For Nike, it was about "providing the right level of stability but also allowing a level of freedom for his right foot to move and kick into that move he does.” The end result is Scheffler's new shoe, the Nike Pro 4.

