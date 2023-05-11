Which golfer has won the most AT&T Byron Nelson tournaments? Exploring previous winners and more

Tom Watson is the golfer who has won the most Byron Nelson tournaments, with four victories. He also holds the record for most consecutive wins, with three (1978-80).

Watson opened his win tally in the 1975 edition, continuing his string of three in a row three years later. It was the prime moment in the career of the, by then, young golfer. Suffice it to say that in the 1975-80 period, Watson won 24 of his 39 victories on the PGA Tour.

Other golfers with great results at the Byron Nelson were golf stars Sam Snead, winner of three editions, and Jack Nicklaus, who had two victories in a row (1970-71).

Also with two wins at the Byron Nelson are Bruce Lietzke, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Kyoung-hoon. Let's remember that the Korean is the defending champion and has won the last two editions. Therefore, if he wins next weekend, he would be tying Tom Watson's record of consecutive victories.

Other illustrious names in the history of world golf played and won at the Byron Nelson. The golfers include Fred Couples, Ben Hogan, and the more contemporary Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Current stars such as Jordan Spieth and Brookes Koepka have been to the Byron Nelson Tournament. Although they put on a great show, were unable to win.

AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament: golf for a great cause

The AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament is a charity event, being the largest charity fundraiser on the PGA Tour. Proceeds support the Momentous organization, dedicated to the education and mental health of low-income people. To date, it has given more than $180 million to that goal.

The tournament is based in the Dallas area, Texas, where all editions have been played. Since 2021, it has been played at the TPC Craig Ranch course. The course was designed by Tom Weiskopf and was built on the banks of the Rowlett Creek, which crosses it 14 times, as obstacles.

The course consists of 18 holes, PAR 72, and extends for 7,438 yards. It previously hosted two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, in 2008 and 2012.

The Byron Nelson Tournament was named after the golfer of the same name, who was also the winner of the inaugural edition. Throughout his professional career, which lasted only 11 years (1935-46), Nelson played 287 events, with 52 winnings, 32 runner-up, and 33 third places.

He is especially remembered for the 1945 season, in which he won 11 consecutive tournaments and 18 overall. A year later, he retired at the age of 34 to become a rancher. He then became involved in golf again, from the position of commentator.

In 1944, he was honored with the foundation of the tournament that, to this day, bears his name. This year will be the 70th edition of the Byron Nelson Tournament.

